Indian Conventions announced the winners of the Indian AgriBusiness Excellence Awards 2017, which took place during india foodex 2017 & Agritech India 2017 (India’s Largest Exhibition on Agriculture, Farm Machinery, Dairy, Poultry, Livestock Equipment & Agri Processing Technologies) in BIEC, Bangalore, India. These prestigious Awards, which were sponsored by Media Today Group, Tackyon and ALTA Marketing, celebrate excellence and best practices in Indian agribusiness along with Knowledge Partner Global AgriSystem. The awards recognise achievements across the main agriculture sectors and reward the personalities and institutions transforming India’s agribusiness climate. This year’s awards were held in collaboration with the APEDA, AIFPA, FKCCI & Door Darshan Kisan among others.

The honourable jury was presided by Mr. Gokul Patnaik, IAS (Retd.), Chairman of Global AgriSystem Pvt. Ltd. The nominations for Indian AgriBusiness Excellence Awards 2017 were chosen by Mr. D. K. Singh (IAS), Chairman, APEDA, Dr. V. Prakash, President, International Society for Nutraceuticals, Nutritionals and Naturals, Mr. Bejon Misra, Consumer Activist , Mr. Subodh Jindal, President, AIFPA, Mr. S. Sivakumar, CEO, ITC Group, Mr. Sanjay Dave, Former Chairman, CODEX Commission and Advisor – FSSAI, Mr. Pawanexh Kohli, Chief Advisor & CEO of NCCD, & Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi, Chief Editor, Media Today Group

Indian AgriBusiness Excellence Award Recipients 2017

• Mr. Irfan Allana, Allanasons Pvt Ltd for Agro Food Exports

• Mr. Piruz Khambata, Rasna Private Limited for Indian Multinational And Building Affordable AgriBusiness Excellence

• Mr. Saleem Taqvi, Process Food Industry – Magazine for 20 Years of Professional Media Support to Food Processing Sector of India

• Mrs. Bhagyashree Patil, Rise And Shine Biotech Pvt Ltd for Creating Employment For Women

• Allround Vegetable Processing India for Promotions Of Indo Dutch Agribusiness Cooperation And Setting Trend For “Make In India” Concept

• The Katra Group-Katra Phytochem for, Contract Farming Of Botanicals, Value Addition And Exports

• Frick India Limited for Premium Turnkey Solution Provider &Equipment Manufacturer For Industrial Refrigeration In India, Since 1962

• GSI Group for Supplying High Quality Silos And Saving Food Grain Wastage

• Vimta Groups for Food Testing &Research To Maintain World Class Standards

• Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd for Agri Mechanisation And Exporting Agri Machineries To Several Countries

• Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd for Largest Agriculture Company Supporting Farmers Through Latest Technologies And Inputs

• Buhler India Pvt Ltd for Grain Processing Machinery Pesamill

• Central Institute Of Fisheries Technology for Backward Linkage With Farmers And Forward And Forward Linkage With Industry

• Indian Institute Of Plantation Management for Reasearch, Development And Supporting Plantation Industry

• Falcon Marine Exports Limited for Largest Seafood Producers &Exporters

• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federations for Setting Up An Integrated Supply Chain In Milk And Building An International AgriBusiness Excellence

• Parvata Foods for Making Backward Linkages And Promoting Northeast Agrifood Products

• Sikkim State for India’s First Certified Organic State

• Door Darshan Kisan for Creating a Nationwide channel for Education and Real time inputs for Farmers

According to Talees, Next year Indian AgriBusiness Excellence Awards will again have a knowledge-provoking agenda that will focus on the real-life case studies and examples, enlightening professionals to plan or create solutions for the growth of the Indian AgriBusiness. The Awards will witness the participation from the senior officials of different companies who will share their insightful thoughts and address the impending issues that are commonly found in different industry verticals.

The Indian AgriBusiness Excellence Awards is an annual event that enables numerous professionals to interact with each other and set the trends of the AgriBusiness Excellence in the country. Businesses, professionals and others.