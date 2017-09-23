23, September 2017: At Shanghai Metal Corporation, they understand how these small components of screws, fasteners and bolts are important for the success of a project or to help maintain the durability of different products. This is the reason why they produce quality screws and bolts with a desired hardness, fine threading and other important features.

The company has a variety of screws, fasteners and bolts in their portfolio, including drywall screws, wire collated coil nail, metric screws, chipboard screws, heavy hex structural bolts, flange bolts, metric bolts, brass bolts, steel rivets, heavy hex nuts, and so on. All these products have their own applications in different industries. The SMC fastener components are made of high quality materials, like carbon steel, which keep them rust-free throughout the lifespan. These fasteners are available in different colors and customers can also request for custom colors to suit their industrial requirements.

The SMC screw range brings a variety of screws to be used in many industries. These screws are available in different lengths and in various diameters. With surface treatments like galvanization and black oxidation, these screws are made smooth and corrosion free. According to the spokesperson of the company, they supply screws with both fine threading and coarse threading and a client can choose screws as per their requirement. They can also supply screws with both sharp points and drilling points. Clients can also choose from screws to pan framing head and bugle heads.

The spokesperson reveals that the SMC bolt range includes bolts made of various materials, such as aluminum, brass, bronze, alloy steel, carbon steel, nylon and silicone. These bolts meet different standards and grades and are made with different surface treatments, including polishing, zinc plating, nickel plating and galvanizing. With an improved strength, these bolts are used in the automobile and construction industries. These bolts are also suitable for several types of hard-to-reach applications and can prove instrumental in reducing the use of a number of materials and tools.

To know about the different fasteners, screws and rivets the company produces, one can visit their website

About Shanghai Metal Corporation

Shanghai Metal Corporation is one of the leading and most respected manufacturers in China. The company offers products that include: metals, machinery, containers, construction materials, mechanical products, electrical systems, and medical accessories. The company was established in 1980 and has been working diligently ever since to fulfill the needs of the global customer base. Embodying company’s commitment to excellence, the team has dedicated itself to perfecting our three core components, “Service, Management and Craftsmanship.”

