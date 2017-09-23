Bradenton, Florida; 23, September 2017: Injury Attorney Bernard F. Walsh has been named a Top 10 Plaintiff’s Attorney by Attorney and Practice Magazine.

Bernard F. Walsh, founder of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board and managing partner in the Bradenton Florida office of the personal injury law firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, has been become a member of Attorney and Practice Magazine’s Top 10 Plaintiff’s Attorneys.

Attorney and Practice Magazine is a popular website that offers visitors advice and inside information directly from practicing attorneys at successful law firms. As such, the organization has become familiar with many of the nation’s most effective lawyers practicing law in a wide variety of areas.

The Top 10 Plaintiff’s Attorney award is only given to the most elite trial lawyers who are members of the top 1% of attorneys nationally. Winners of the Top 10 Plaintiff’s Attorneys award have demonstrated a successful career of effectiveness in the courtroom along with the highest ethical standards and remaining active within their local communities.

Attorney Bernard Walsh said this about the Top 10 Award, “It’s great to be chosen as one of Attorney and Practice Magazine Top10 plaintiff’s attorneys. The field of personal injury can be very demanding and only a truly dedicated attorney will be able to succeed in a high-stakes trial. Often personal injury cases involve the welfare and quality of life for not just the injured, but the victim’s family who must help care for them. Sometimes millions of dollars are at stake for your client, money that they will need to pay for care and lost income after being terribly injured. Having ways to illustrate to vulnerable accident victims that your firm has the credentials to go to court with experienced corporate lawyers from the insurance industry can be very valuable. It is my hope that Attorney and Practice Magazine Top 10 awards will help other people in need to find the effective legal representation they deserve for their day in court.”

About Attorney Bernard Walsh:

A highly experienced AV rated attorney and founder of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board, Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations, including the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA), the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board Of Governors, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

Bernard Walsh is an active member of the Manatee and Sarasota Sheriff’s Advisory Boards, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and the One Hundred Club for Law Enforcement in Manatee.

Partner at the Personal Injury and Civil Trial Law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh, Bernard Walsh has helped hundreds of Floridians get fair compensation for injuries. Additionally, Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida’s largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating in Martindale-Hubbell®, a doctor and attorneys ratings website and is a Superb rated attorney with Avvo.

