This Navratri, come and join us for the unforgettable festive experience as 92.7 BIG FM brings you city’s biggest Dandiya Night. Groove on the crazy beats like no one is watching. Celebrity Singer Shibani Kashyap would be entertaining the audience along with BIG FM RJs. Other artists and bands who would be performing at the event are Mere Rashke Qamar fame singer Raman Kapoor, Delhi’s fusion rock band Rocknaama, DJ Jeet among others.

One can indulge in many more activities at various stalls while enjoying sumptuous food.

So, wear that beautiful Gujarati attire, get the best of your dance moves and leave yourself astonished with the best dandiya event in the town.

Date: September 29, 2017

Timings: 3:30 PM

Venue: The Great India Place, Noida

For reservations: +91 8448857377, +91 7838385988