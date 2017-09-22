The 8th CHINA ROOFTILE & TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITION 2018

Rooftile China 2018

Date:May 15-17th,2018

Venue:Poly World Trade Center Expo (PWTC Expo).Guangzhou,China

Products & Services Focus

Various tile materials,Tile manufacturing equipment ,All kinds of fittings,Scientific and technological achievements

Rooftile China 2018 has confirmed the date and venue: May 15-17th,2018 & Poly World Trade Center Expo (PWTC Expo) . Welcome you to join us on site!As the core thematic exhibition in China(Guangzhou) International Integrated Housing Industry Expo, Rooftile China focused mainly on Various tile materials,Tile manufacturing equipment ,All kinds of fittings,Scientific and technological achievements.

Rooftile China 2018 Coming!

The organizing committee is dedicated to build the professional business platform for all the Roof and Roof-tile industry to tap into China market. Are you looking for a one-stop sourcing platform? Are you looking for business partners? All these can be satisfied in our show!

Concurrent Events

◆The 10th China(Guangzhou) Int’l Integrated Housing (Prefab house,Steel construction)Industry Expo

Contact us if you need any help for Rooftile China 2018!

Contact: Sarah

+862029188153

roofchina2017@yeah.net;winnie0516@hotmail.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/roofchina

http://www.rooftile-china.com/