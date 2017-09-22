Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) September 21, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was named by Eaton as their Distributor of the Year for 2016.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked and congratulated his team for their efforts in winning the award, which was presented at the Electronics Distribution Show in Las Vegas.

“We are very proud to receive this award in recognition of the tremendous focus and efforts both organizations have invested throughout 2016 for exponential sales growth,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice President, Future Electronics.

“Future has been a tremendous partner for Eaton, and we are pleased to recognize their valuable contributions to our business by naming them our Distributor of the Year for 2016,” said Randy Lauman, Director Channel Sales, Electronics division for Eaton. “We look forward to continued success with Future Electronics in the years to come.”

Robert Miller, who founded the company in 1968, considers employees the company’s greatest asset, and the company motto is to Delight the Customer®.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

