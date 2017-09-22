Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the Global Drilling Fluids Market is expected to reach US$ 16.9 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/drilling-fluids-industry-report

Market Insights

Drilling Fluids refers to the liquid and gaseous fluid or mixtures of fluids and solids used in drilling operations. They are widely used to provide lubrication, cooling to the drill bit, remove cuttings from the well, control formation pressure, seal permeable formations, and maintain wellbore stability in drilling operation for extraction of hydrocarbons from the earth surface. Drilling fluids are also known as drilling mud. Drilling fluids are generally classified as water based, oil based and synthetic fluids.

Drilling fluids market for oil & gas industry is expected to gain significant growth with increasing drilling activities for the production of hydrocarbons. Growing energy demand from various industries such as power, manufacturing and transportation is projected to augment the growth of drilling fluids during the forecast period. Moreover, growing drilling activities on offshore reserve along with growing exploration of non-conventional shale gas reserves is expected to fuel the demand for drilling fluids over the forecast period (2016-2023). However, slowdown oil and gas industry, increasing use of alternative energy sources such as solar, wind along with environmental concerns over usage and disposal of drilling fluids is anticipated to restrain the growth of drilling fluids market during the forecast period (2016-2023).

Competitive Insights:

Global drilling fluids market for oil & gas industry is segmented on the basis of product type, reserve type and geography. By product type, water based fluids segment is projected to be the most dominant and fastest growing segment as water based fluids are cost effective and environmental friendly. Moreover, increasing application of water based fluids in deep water drilling and non-conventional shale gas coupled with increasing production of shale gas and tight oil is projected to fuel the demand of drilling fluids over the forecast period (2016-2023).

By reserve type, the onshore segment is projected to be the largest segment due to large number of onshore proven reserves across the globe. While, the offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to increasing exploration and production of offshore oil reserves especially in U.S. Gulf of Mexico is anticipated to drive the growth of drilling fluids during the forecast period (2016-2013).

Overall, global drilling fluids market for oil & gas industry is projected to significant growth over the forecast period (2016-2023).

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/oil-and-gas-market

Key Trends:

• Merger & Acquisition

• Development of products

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry by Product Type, 2016

2.1.2. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry by Application, 2016

2.1.3. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry by Geography, 2016

2.1.4. Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

3. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Revenue Chain Analysis

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Future Prospects

3.6. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges During the Forecast Period (2016-2023)

3.7. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.7.4. Threat Of New Entrants

3.7.5. Industry Rivalry

4. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size , By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Product Type, 2015 vs 2023

4.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Product Type

4.2. Oil Based Fluids

4.3. Water Based Fluids

4.4. Synthetic Based Fluids

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/drilling-fluids-industry-report

5. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size , By Application, 2015 – 2025

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Application, 2015 vs 2023

5.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Application

5.2. Onshore

5.3. Offshore

6. Global Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size, By Geography, 2015 – 2025

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Geography, 2015 vs. 2023

6.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Geography

6.2. North America Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.2.1. North America Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size , By Country, 2015 – 2025

6.2.1.1. U.S.

6.2.1.2. Canada

6.2.2. North America Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

6.2.2.1. Oil Based Fluids

6.2.2.2. Water Based Fluids

6.2.2.3. Synthetic Based Fluids

6.2.3. North America Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry Size, By Application, 2015 – 2025

6.2.3.1. Onshore

6.2.3.2. Offshore

Latest Reports :

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/3d-bioprinters-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-imaging-equipment-market

Our Blog :- http://www.newzmarket.com/

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com