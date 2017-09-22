PROLIM Global Corporation (“PROLIM“) announced today that it has acquired Ally PLM Solutions Inc. (“Ally PLM”), a leading CAD/CAM, PLM Software Solution provider in North America.

Ally PLM is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and serves hundreds of customers in the manufacturing, industrial machinery, automotive, medical devices, and aerospace industries. Ally PLM is a leading Siemens PLM partner, specializing in software product delivery, technical support, and training of PLM, CAD, and CAM with over 20 years of history in the industry.

“Technology is evolving rapidly and it is easy for engineering and manufacturing companies to fall behind. As a recognized global leader in Product Lifecycle Management, PROLIM is the right partner to guide Ally customers in the adoption and optimization of PLM. This technology is no longer optional, but is as necessary to maintaining market competitiveness as CAD. I feel great about the benefits of this acquisition for our customers and employees alike,” said Todd Diers, President of Ally PLM Solutions Inc. “I am excited for what this acquisition means for our customers. PROLIM brings us Teamcenter PLM competency and will enable us to deliver more value to our customer base,” said Amy Phipps, Sales Solutions Consultant.

“Ally PLM and PROLIM solution offerings are complementary and completes our PLM portfolio of offerings. I am excited to welcome Ally PLM team members to the PROLIM family and about the future of the two companies under one brand, PROLIM PLM. I look forward to expanding our global presence as we continue to deliver and grow our quality and customer satisfaction,” said Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM.