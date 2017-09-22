Having carved a niche for itself in the Indian footwear industry for last five decades, Liberty Shoes one of pioneering footwear companies in India today launched anall new sub-brand Healers, an uber cool footwear which is positioned to give ultimate comfort and style to the modern consumer. This announcement comes in the wake of company’s reoriented business strategy to offer premium footwear that would make a world of difference for consumers who look for utmost comfort and chic style in footwear!

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Anupam Bansal, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes remarked, “For decades, Liberty is synonymous with comfort. Having extensively researched on consumer preferences, our key findings convinced us that foot health is body health which gives a distinct edge to deliver effective performance. Long working hours, tiring driving, meeting deadlines etc have put huge pressure on feet of consumers. Healers have been conceived to give a perfect fit to the wearer. Truly a technologically marvel is, Healers is high on style quotient and with huge comfort.”

With its state-of-the-art footwear technology, Healers is designed to improve circulation, increase, energy levels thereby adding vitality to your performance and life. The advanced foot biomechanics have been employed in crafting Healers along with the anatomical orthotic insoles which aims help millions of consumer improve mobility, enhance comfort from heel to toe, and get relief of heel, foot, knee, and lower back pain. .

The H technology in Healers insoles improves sleep pattern, enhances blood circulation and boost a sense of well being. The massage nodes work together to stimulate, relax, and refresh feet with every step by activating the 15,000 nerve ends at the sole of the feet. Its H8 technology that massages 8 key pressure points on the sole connected to your vital organs, activates the self healing mechanism of the related organs and help ensure their effective functioning, ensures better flow of energy throughout your body, alleviates edema, relieves muscle tension for pain relief and improving sleep patterns.

Whats’s more, H4 technology in Healers keeps your feet fresh all day long, helps absorb shock and maintain control, stimulates the pressure points in your feet to relieve aches and pain, along with stress and tension.Healers footwear with Memory Foam technology prevents foot tiredness and heel shock. In fact plush comfy Memory Foam insoles are a treat for feet of any size or shape! Additionally, while HA Technology relaxes and relieves stress in your feet and help your feet and body to feel great through the principles of acupressure, its H1 technology eliminates heel pain and enhances foot comfort.

What’s more, the stylishly designed Healers range covers the entire gamut of fashion footwear from chic and formal to dressy casual while ensuring the sole provides the right protection, support and comfort. The foot bed consists of massage nodules, shaped and graded to the contour of the foot for comfort, stimulation and support. There are six basic models of Healers.

Detailing the marketing strategy, Mr Bansal elaborated, “The introduction of Healers is both strategic and timely as our game plan is to addresses six themes. Healers would slice and target these six groups with its cutting edge technology, style and comfort. The rationale is to co-design India’s comfort footprint by taking new technologies and trendy concepts as a new ecosystem to market.”

Speaking on the investment on Healers, Mr Bansal added, “Our initial investment is Rs 25 cores .We intend retailing Healers across five Exclusive Stores initially and Shop-in-shop concepts which we intend to scale up which will offer more flexibility in nature in terms of SKUs we intend to bring out. We are confident to offer everything from an open footwear to a formal, a crossover and even technologically advanced products on the same platform.”

Healer range is priced between Rs 3,000/- to Rs 10,000/- and will be initially available in 5 premium locations in Delhi and Lucknow.

So… Get set for a stylish footprint with Healers!