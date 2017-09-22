22, September 2017: Kingdom Business Financial Group (KBFG), LLC, is helping consumers fix credit issues that once held them back. The company specializes in Credit building and credit repair. They also educate individuals on subjects concerning credit.

“It’s never too late to know your credit and to repair and rebuild it,” stated a Kingdom Business Financial Group representative. “Credit building and Credit Repair can be overwhelming. But we team up with individuals to make it a smooth, simple and successful process. We help people from all walks of life get out from under the bondage of credit problems so they can experience credit freedom and live their dreams.”

The Kingdom Business Financial Group works with many scenarios that have wreaked havoc on people’s credit like financial hardships, divorces, medical debt, identity theft and child support arrears that are seven years old. They work with their clients to repair credit and also to raise credit scores. Through virtual education, training, KBFG is able to turn most situations around, thus setting those who have been captive to bad credit free by changing their financial future.

“It’s near impossible to live life to its fullest when your credit is in despair,” explained a KBFG spokesperson. “Bad credit affects the life of the individual as well as the lives of their loved ones. We are in the business of changing lives, one credit repair at a time.”

The course that is offered, creditlytics, the knowledge and tools are given to build and repair credit. It includes a copy of the customer’s credit reports, course material, credit education handbooks and a guaranteed increase in credit score. A personal credit coach works through the credit issues alongside the client. Questions and answers are addressed as well.

Dealing with credit issues of any nature can be stressful, especially for those who are victims of hardships, identity theft or have suffered medical problems that have landed them with flawed credit. The mission of the Kingdom Business Financial Group is to take stress off their clients and to make the process a painless one with great results. Furthermore, there are many things that they, as credit professionals, know that the general public doesn’t know. Not all information is available to laymen as it comes from years of experience in the field such as that which the KBFG team brings to their clients.

Bad and even moderate credit prevents individuals from purchasing cars, homes and also can mean higher interest rates. Poor credit can keep an individual from getting a job he or she has applied for. More and more, a person’s quality of life is determined by his or her credit score.

Testimonials are available on the KBFG site where individuals rave about the help they received from the company in both building and repairing their credit. The stories tell how their lives were changed when their credit was changed.

To find out more about credit repair and credit building, visit the Kingdom Business Financial Group website.

For Media Contact:

Company: Kingdom Business Financial Group, LLC

Phone: 7192776607

Email: Info@kbfgllc.com

Website: www.kbfgllc.com