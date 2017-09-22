Isuzu Motors India, introduces a new Colour – Ruby Red in the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross in addition to the existing colours – Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.
For more information please contact – www.isuzu.in
Isuzu Motors India, introduces a new Colour – Ruby Red in the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross in addition to the existing colours – Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.
For more information please contact – www.isuzu.in
Recent Comments