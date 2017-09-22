MEA Female Hygiene Products Market (Product Type: Wash/Gels, Wipes and Moisturizers; Application: Protection, Whitening, Revitalizing and Moisturizing; Sales Channel: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarket, E-tailers and others): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market was valued at USD 63.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 141.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/mea-female-hygiene-products-market

Market Insights

Feminine hygiene refers to personal care products and regimen required by women to lead a healthy life. Feminine hygiene includes products for intimate hygiene regimen. Currently, the rising concerns for hygiene among women have caused an uptick in the demand for feminine hygiene products across the different countries in Middle East and Africa. The easy availability of these products is further contributing substantially towards the development of the feminine hygiene products market in Middle East and Africa. Earlier, due to inadequate knowledge and awareness, feminine issues were considered to be a taboo among social communities. However, the scenario and perceptions have changed significantly. Women have become more concerned about health concerns, particularly related to feminine hygiene. The changing lifestyle is creating a positive influence on the Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market. The rise in the number of working women is anticipated to augment the demand for feminine hygiene products in the coming years. The preferences for easy to use and convenient products are stimulating the demand for female hygiene products in Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, the market players are focusing on introducing new products in order to attract consumers and boost the sales figures.

On the basis of products, the Middle East & Africa female hygiene products market has been segmented into wash/gels, wipes and moisturizers. Feminine wash, gels and rinse form the largest product segment in the feminine intimate wash market. Being the most widely used product type in the global market, it is expected that the same trend will be observed in the MEA market as well. The female hygiene products have several applications such as protection from infections, whitening and revitalizing and moisturizing. Protection was observed as the largest segment in 2015 accounted for the market share. The key factors assisting the growth of market are increasing prevalence and awareness associated with causes of urinary infections and STDs, and medical practitioners are supporting the application of female hygiene products. On the basis of sales channel Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market has been segmented into departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, E-tailers and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest share in the MEA female hygiene products market due availability of extensive product variants of feminine hygiene products in these stores. The variety in price points, private labels, product launches, broad product ranges, and discounts offered have increased the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Geographically, Saudi Arabia dominated the overall market and accounted for the largest market share in 2015. The key factors responsible for its market dominance are the supportive government measures take to develop awareness related to personal hygiene in women, and rising public awareness related to the risks related to urinary tract infection and STDs.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/pharmaceutical-market

The major players operating in this market include Sanofi (Lactacyd), Bayer Group (Canesten), Nutraceutical (Emerita), Combe Incorporated.

Chapter 1 Preface 9

1.1 Report Description 9

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report 9

1.1.2 Target Audience 9

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings 9

1.2 Research Scope 10

1.3 Research Methodology 11

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research 11

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research 12

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review 12

1.3.4 Assumptions 13

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 14

2.1 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market Portraiture 15

2.2 MEA Female Hygiene Products Market, by Type of Product, 2015 – 2025 (USD Mn) 16

2.3 MEA Female Hygiene Products Market, by Application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Mn) 17

2.4 MEA Female Hygiene Products Market, by Sales Channel, 2015 – 2025 (USD Mn) 18

2.5 MEA Female Hygiene Products Market, by Geography, 2015 (USD Mn) 19

Chapter 3 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market 20

3.1 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market Overview 20

3.2 Market Dynamics 20

3.2.1 Market Drivers 20

3.2.1.1 Growing Awareness about Female Health and Menstrual Hygiene Management 20

3.2.1.2 Growth in Consumer Disposable Income 21

3.2.2 Challenges 22

3.2.2.1 Socioeconomic, Infrastructure Challenges 22

3.2.3 Opportunities 23

3.2.3.1 Product Quality Enhancements and Use of Organic Raw Material 23

3.3 See-Saw Analysis 24

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 24

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition 24

3.5 Competitive Analysis of Key Players in Female Hygiene Products Market 26

3.6 Key Brands by Country 26

Chapter 4 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market Analysis, by Product Type 28

4.1 Introduction 28

4.2 Wash/Gels 29

4.3 Wipes 30

4.4 Moisturizers 31

Chapter 5 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Market Analysis, by Applications 33

5.1 Introduction 33

5.2 Protection (Antiseptic & Antibacterial) 34

5.3 Whitening 35

5.4 Revitalizing and Moisturizing 36

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/mea-female-hygiene-products-market

Chapter 6 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market Analysis, by Sales Channel 38

6.1 Introduction 38

6.2 Departmental Stores 39

6.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 40

6.4 E-tailers 41

6.5 Others 42

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Female Hygiene Products Market, By Country 44

7.1 Preface 44

7.2 UAE 45

7.3 Saudi Arabia 46

7.4 Egypt 47

7.5 South Africa 48

7.6 North Africa 49

7.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa 50

Latest Reports :

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/3d-bioprinters-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-imaging-equipment-market

Our Blog :- http://www.newzmarket.com/

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com