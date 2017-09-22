Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market (Media: Classical Media, Lysogeny Broth, Protein-free Media, Specialty Media, Serum-free Media, Chemically-defined Media; Reagents: Albumin, Attachment Factors, Amino Acids, Growth Factors and Cytokines, Insulin-like Growth Factors, Interferons and Interleukins & others ):Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the cell culture media and reagents market was valued at USD 42,24.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 12,507.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cell-culture-media-and-reagents-market

Market Insights

Cell culture techniques are used in a wide range of applications ranging from analysis of cellular and tissue structures, research, stem cell research, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development to genetic engineering. A major factor influencing the growth of cell culture media and reagents market increasing significance of cell culture technologies in research and development of essential therapeutics and biomolecules. In addition, rising scope of cell culture in stem cell research, contract research, artificial organ harvesting and biopharmaceuticals, along with shift towards specialty, serum-free and custom media solutions will further facilitate the growth of this market. On the other hand, restraining factors such as stringent regulatory environment, need for advanced infrastructure and technologies for manufacturing advanced products, barriers to use of transgenic plants and animals and ethical concerns over the use of animal derived produces may hold back the growth of this market.

Among the studied application areas, the biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics segment is observed to capture the largest market share in 2015 and also estimated to be the fastest growing segment through the forecast period. A key contributing to this assessment include perpetual research and development being conducted to explore novel therapeutics where cell culture techniques are incumbent. In addition growing risk of pandemics and the respective control urgency will further facilitate the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for cell culture media and reagents and the region will continue to maintain its lead through the forecast period. Growing demand for automation in cell culture methods and technologies and surge in demand for biosimilars and biologics are the key market drivers in North America. Favorable government policies in the region facilitating the growth of life sciences innovations will also contribute to the growth of North America cell culture media and reagents market. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest progressing regional market over the forecast period owing to increasing CRO and CMO activities in emerging countries of the region.

This market is highly fragmented in nature and is characterized by presence of a multitude of players operating both on international and local front. However, the dominance in terms of market share is held by a few companies namely, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (LifeTechnologies), Merck KGAA (EMD Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation), BDBiosciences and Corning Incorporated. Intensive product differentiation plays a significant role in determining the foothold of companies in the market. However, presence of a large number of small players in the domestic markets of emerging economies have led to intensifying the market competition on the global front.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/biotechnology-market

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market, by Type of Application, 2015 (USD Mn)

2.2 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market, by Geography, 2015 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market Overview

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Phenomenal expansion cell culture scope across research and manufacturing

3.3.1.2 Augmenting trend of preference for customized and specialty media

3.3.1.3 Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals

3.3.2 Challenges

3.3.2.1 Regulatory stringency demanding for more sophisticated manufacturing systems

3.3.2.2 Development of alternative technologies to cell culture and ethical concerns

3.3.3 Future Prospects

3.3.3.1 Potential of 3D cell culture

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Competitive Analysis of Key Market Players

Chapter 4 Global Cell Culture Media Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Classical Media

4.3 Lysogeny Broth

4.4 Protein-free Media

4.5 Specialty Media

4.6 Serum-free Media

4.7 Chemically-defined Media

Chapter 5 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Analysis, by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Albumin

5.2.1 Bovine Serum Albumin

5.2.2 Human Serum Albumin

5.2.3 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin

5.3 Attachment Factors

5.4 Amino Acid

5.5 Growth Factors and Cytokines

5.5.1 Tumor Necrosis Factors

5.5.2 Insulin-like Growth Factors (IGF)

5.5.3 Interferons and Interleukins

5.5.4 Others

5.6 Hormones

5.7 Other Reagents

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cell-culture-media-and-reagents-market

Chapter 6 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market Analysis, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics

6.3 Drug Screening and Drug Development

6.4 Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

6.5 Stem Cell Technologies

6.6 Cancer and other Biotech Research

6.7 Other Applications

Chapter 7 Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market, By Geography

7.1 Preface

7.2 North America (U.S. & Canada)

7.3 Europe (U.K., Germany & Rest of Europe)

7.4 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

7.5 Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of LATAM)

7.6 Middle East and Africa

Latest Reports :

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/3d-bioprinters-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-imaging-equipment-market

Our Blog :- http://www.newzmarket.com/

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com