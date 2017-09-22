The 9th Asia Theater&Cinema Technology Facilities Fair 2018

Date: April 3-5, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex (Area A)

Organized by: Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Asia Theater&Cinema, formerly China Theater&Cinema, has been successfully held for 8 consecutive years, becoming the leading theater and cinema facilities and equipment exhibition in China. Over the years, we has gathered numbers of famous companies at home and abroad to exhibit at Asia Theater&Cinema. With the growth of China’s movie market, the cinema and theater industry is also being taken more and more seriously, and the scale of Asia Theater & Cinema Technology Facilities Fair (Asia Theater & Cinema) has also been correspondingly enlarged every year.

How about Asia Theater&Cinema 2017

Asia Theater & Cinema 2017 received professional visitors of over 15,000 person-times mostly from local companies or multinational companies, which provided excellent opportunities for over 100 exhibitors to expand their domestic and oversea market and distribution channels. During an on-site interview, about 90% exhibitors voiced their approval and satisfaction for the show, including Shaoxi Network, Universal Entertainment, Xiangju, Man Wah, Hongji, Liren, Panshen, Yuelu, Hubao, JVPSCR, Boshi, Youshi, XFD, Fagoo, Jiushen, Zhenxiangyuan, Jaws, Pinyan, Zhanyi, Xiongchuang, etc.

We confidently believe Asia Theater&Cinema 2018 will continue to lead the China’s theater and cinema industry. Welcome to join the great feast!

Exhibition Scope

1. Theater & cinema players

2. Projection equipment for mobile theaters & cinemas

3. Furniture & decorative materials

4. Lighting & sound equipment

5. Related services:

6. Film production and shooting

7. 3D/5D/7D/9D theater,etc.

