Art365 is putting up an exhibition on oleographs by Raja Ravi Varma.

Oleographs of the iconic artist go on sale on 29 September at the Arpana Caur Art Gallery, New Delhi

Dates: 30 September to 8 October

Venue: Arpana Caur Art Gallery, Opp Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi

Hours: 11am to 7pm

Free street parking