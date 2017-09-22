Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories Ltd is a laboratory chemicals and reagents manufacturing company and a testing laboratory. Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories Ltd provides a broad range of laboratory chemicals and reagents worldwide to global industries. Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories Ltd strives that the global laboratory industry, healthcare industries and related industries can benefit from our experience and expertise. Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories Ltd is further dedicated to deliver high quality products, services and support for our customers.

Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories is also a laboratory that provides microbiological and chemical testing for food products at all stages of production including environmental testing. The laboratory provides also a complete range of microbiological identification testing of mold, fungi, and yeast.

Biomedicine & Bioscience Laboratories Provides

Laboratory Chemicals and Reagents – Microbiological Testing – Chemical Testing

Website:

http://www.bmslabs.org/