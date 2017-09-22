The Institute of Biomedical Laboratory Science-Laboratory Medicine (IBMLS) is a member organisation for Biomedical Laboratory Scientists in the EU/UK and worldwide. It strives to promote and advance the role of Biomedical Laboratory Science within the healthcare setting to deliver a high quality laboratory service for patients.

Biomedical Laboratory Science Online Education (BMLSE)

IBMLS provides currently Continuing Professional Development (CPD) education for members through Biomedical Laboratory Science Online Education. This programme includes 30 IBMLS credits of short courses each year for continuing education of Biomedical Laboratory Professionals. The Biomedical Laboratory Science Online Education (BMLSE) programme can be accessed at: https://bmlse.org/.

