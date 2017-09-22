Composite decking is one of the major home renovation processes to increase the value of your home and provide a stylish look to your outdoor living place. Composite decks are flexible to install anywhere in your home, and it is the best alternative for the wooden decks. Contemporary Decks is a professional composite deck installation company in Gold Coast with over a decade experience in deck building. As a well equipped construction company, Contemporary Decks only use skilled deck builders for decking projects. They have previously completed several composite decking projects with great success.

Making of Composite Decks

In today’s world, composite decks are the highly used decking materials around the world. These materials are made in an eco-friendly manner with various components, such as a blend of wood, recycled plastics and wood fibers. These components are put together to form a stronger material than wood. This type of decks can be used in any type of decking project, whether it is a residential property or commercial property.

Advantages

Composite decks are highly resistant to rot, decay, and they do not allow water into wood fibers. These materials can be shaped into any desired shape using the normal woodworking tools and gives an increased lifespan to the deck materials. Another advantage of a composite deck is, it does not need any painting work; because of these materials manufactured in different colors and also doesn’t need additional maintenance process in the future. In addition to that, these are nature friendly products, which protect the wood from UV exposure.

Contemporary Decks prefers Urbanlines Latitude Permadeck for composite decking services. Because, they believe that this is the most durable product and they’ve used this product on Gold Coast and Brisbane areas. This product is a solid composite decking that is made from wood fibers and polymer resins. This polymer can protect wood from insects and moisture.

