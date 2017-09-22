2018 Asia VR&AR Fair & Summit (VR&AR Fair 2018)

Date: April 3rd-5th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex (Area A)

Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Web: http://www.vrarfair.com/engz/

Asia on Pace to Become the Largest VR&AR Market by 2020

Digi-Capital forecasts that by 2020 global VR&AR market size will rocket to USD 150 billion, of which AR market will account for USD 90 billion. Asia will generate at less half of global VR&AR sales, especially China where consumer acceptance for VR&AR is generally higher.

Review of VR&AR Fair 2017

First held in 2017, VR&AR is a professional and efficient business platform to bridge worldwide buyers and suppliers, as well as to enhance communication between manufacturers and ordinary consumers.

On a show floor of 20,000 sq.m, over 100 acclaimed exhibitors at home and abroad such as VRway, Hirain, Leke VR, Shenlinqijing, Foldspace, NineD, TPcast, Huan Tek, Xiechuang, EFERCRO, Movie Power, etc, showcased their latest offerings to visitors of over 30 countries and regions. While VR&AR entertainment equipment dominated the show, VR&AR based education were the second best represented sector.

Preview of VR&AR Fair 2018

The 2018 edition is estimated to host over 200 exhibitors and 30,000 person-time visitors on an show floor of 30,000 sq.m. Four special exhibition areas will be marked out respectively for VR&AR Based Education, VR&AR Based Home Decoration, VR&AR Smart Wearable Devices, and VR&AR Entertainment Equipment in order to achieve a more systematic and comprehensive display of VR&AR products.

Exhibition Scope:

▪VR/AR Hardware Equipment: output/input equipment, data equipment, tracking equipment/system, location system and other tracking device, etc;

▪VR/AR System Equipment: immersive VR system, desktop VR system, AR system, distri-buted VR system, etc. Visual sensor, auditory sensor, etc;

▪VR/AR Technology: 3D output technology, environment modeling technology, 3D sound si-mulation technology, human-machine interaction technology, etc;

▪VR/AR Production Equipment and Accessories: VR system, super computer, screen, mi-cro projector, video processing chip, sensor, optical glass, etc;

▪VR/AR Game: VR park, VR experience, VR travel, VR/AR drive, VR shooting game, VR modeling game, etc;

▪VR/AR Software: modeling software, development software, web3D technology, cult3D technology, VR modeling language, panoramic technique, etc;

▪VR/AR Application Solution: vehicle production, equipment production, aircraft and space ship, national defense and military industry, medical treatment, etc;

▪VR/AR Content Creation Demonstration

If you are interested, please don’t hesitate to register as our exhibitor to secure your space or as our visitor for a free digital ticket!

Contact us:

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Contact person: Ms. Aileen Chen