Raleigh, NC, September 21, 2017– Vestis Capital Partners has announced the sale of the Valley View office building located at 3511 Shannon Road in Durham, NC. Drew Eller, President of Vestis Capital Partners, arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Valley View Office, LLC. Valley View is a 54,000 SF, Class A office building located in the South Durham submarket of the Triangle.

The buyer, a private investor out of Massachusetts, paid $8,150,000 for the building which was 90% occupied at the time of sale. “This asset is uniquely positioned for a new investor to capitalize on the strong fundamentals of the Triangle office market through occupancy and rent growth” Eller said. Bo Hargrove and Street Jones of Rich Commercial Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.

Vestis Capital Partners is a commercial real estate investment services firm based in Raleigh, NC. The firm offers investment services for both private and institutional investors throughout the Southeast. These services include acquisition and disposition brokerage, 1031 exchange advisory, troubled asset solutions and structuring strategic capital partnerships. For more information, please visit: www.vestiscapital.com.

