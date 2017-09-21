The Grand Venice, India’s first Venetian theme based mega tourist destination located in Delhi – NCR, that brings to its visitors an engaging evening on the occasion of Navratra.

Please find below the details of Dandiya Utsav happening at The Grand Venice on 24th September, Sunday, Request you to consider the same for listings:

Highlights of the event:

• Participants need to register themselves

• Winner will be awarded with vouchers

• Professional Dance troop will perform on different Dandiya songs.They will motivate customers/people to participate

• Anchor will engage & interact with people and encourage them to participate

• Entry is free

• Dandiya sticks will be provided from Mall

Time: 5PM onwards

Location – Behind Main escalator, LGF

Venue Address:

The Grand Venice Mall

Plot No SH3, Site IV, Near Pari Chowk, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201308