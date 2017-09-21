Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published an insightful health & fitness book ‘Natural Food And Health’ written by Sajjan Kumar Chauhan . The book provides easy tips which will help the readers to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The human body is a miracle automatic machine made by The God and the body has its own functioning about which one should have the knowledge. Generally people are not aware of its basic structure and functions. Hence, in this book, the author has introduced the basics and functions of the body for the people who are curious to acquaint oneself with the knowledge of their health. Human body has the tendency of self-healing and it cures, repairs, heals by itself naturally.

Throughout this book, the author has shared simple techniques about weight loss, fitness etc. which could be easily adopted by anyone in order to stay healthy. The solutions provided are based on a simple analysis of natural food and their nutrients, and the effect they have on health — basic functions and immunity.

The book brings out the personal experiences of the author, Sajjan Kumar joined the Haryana Police in 1982 as an assistant sub inspector, and is today a superintendent of police in Haryana.

A hard working and dedicated police officer began facing one of the common health problems- obesity. He weighed 115Kg in 2003, and this happened due to stress, work pressure, constant drinking and eating non-vegetarian food. Upon realisation, Sajjan Kumar began working on reducing weight. He tried almost every possible solution- from exercise to weight reduction pills, but all went in vain.

A distressed, yet determined officer began researching about his health problem. Days-long research led him to a simple solution. The combination of natural food and exercises brought his weight down 88Kg in 2006, making him look smart like he was 10years ago.

Having realised that a simple solution in life could bring a drastic change in his life, Sajjan Kumar thought that he should help others who are struggling to fight obesity. Hence, he pens down the book ‘Natural Food and Health’ which will surely help many readers.

