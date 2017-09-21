After giving bestselling books like ‘The girl who loved a spy’ and ‘the girl who loved a pirate’, Kuldeep Yadav, a retired navy officer and renowned writer of the time, is in conversation with certain producers, who are intending to make a movie out of his upcoming novel.

‘Murder in Pahadganj’, a suspense thriller, has garnered reader’s attention even before its launch. Owing to the alluring plots and the engaging style of writing, Yadav has always managed to bring something out of the box for his readers.

Zafar Anjum, a well known book critique defines his style of writing in the words, “Yadav spins together the dramatic flair of Bollywood and the fast- paced crime thriller to make a surprisingly good tale.”

Good books have never escaped the eyes of the film makers. In fact, the trend of transforming books into movies has been observed quite often in the past few days. Yadav is as well geared up to join the line of writers like Chetan Bhagat, who have given innumerable blockbusters to Bollywood through the medium of their books. Since, Yadav, who is also the founder-editor of ‘Open Road Review’, was spotted with some producers, you can expect to see ‘Murder in Pahadganj’ taking the form of movie.

Apart from writing, the Delhi based author is frequently seen mentoring the aspiring writers all across the country.

As of now, those who are willing to buy the first editions of this fast paced narrative can pre-book it right this moment.