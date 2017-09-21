Kid Talk Counseling is a leading Kids and Family Counseling center in Frisco, Texas. They have well experienced and licensed Play therapist in their center to provide the best service to the family and their children’s. With registered and experienced Play therapist, they are known for their best facilities and therapy service in Frisco.

Play Therapy

Play Therapy is a kind of treatment used to treat and counsel the children’s with some mental health problems. It is registered practice and has been used to treat mainly the children’s under the age of 9-11 years old. Children’s loves to play and it’s the best way of interact, communicate and know about their feelings and get the inner expression of the child. Thus, it provides a way to interact and cultivate an environment-friendly them and encourage them to talk about their problems. And also it will offer a good to start having good manners and good physiological perceive to them.

Play therapy in Kid Talk

The founder and owner of kid talk Robi heath is a Licensed and registered Play Therapy specialist and have been providing her therapy for many years. At Kid Talk Counseling center, they have the facilities to provide the best counseling experiences to kids and also for their parents. As they strongly believe that the family ambiance is important to study the activities of the children’s. The counseling starts by getting children involved in an activity and gradually increase the communication with them to know about their problems. Ms. Robi and her other therapist and support staffs will always there to help the kids to overcome their mental problems with their services.

Some of the issues which can be treated using Play therapy are – Depression, Grief, and loss, Anxiety, Attention problem, Attachment Issues, Self-esteem, etc.

About Kid Talk Counseling

Kid Talk is one of the best Organizations with the licensed and experienced therapist to conduct Play Therapy in Frisco, TX. They also use different types counseling therapies like art, music, meditation etc, to provide the best level treatment to the children’s and also parents to have a healthy life. They also have Animal Assisted Therapy with registered and licensed animals in their center. To know more about their Play Therapy, visit https://kidtalkfrisco.com/therapy/play-therapy/

Address

6942 W. Main St.

Frisco, Texas 75034

Phone: 972.658.7831

Email ID: robi@kidtalkfrisco.com