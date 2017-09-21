New Delhi, September 2017: AXILSPOT, a global leader in enterprise WLAN solutions reinforced its commitment to bolster the digital transformation of India with the unveiling of its Partner Awareness Generation and Sales Training programme.

Under the inclusive programme, training sessions were held across the country for the company’s partners to help them garner better information about the company’s cutting-edge solutions as well as to offer the most relevant, customised solutions to customers.

The agenda for these training sessions was also to demonstrate the company’s products as well as to educate its partners and System Integrators about its Go To Market Strategy and empowering the partners and SI with AXILSPOT work culture.

The company’s product line-up also boasts of its high-end technology which furnishes ultra high-speed, stable and high-capacity Wi-Fi access. The multi-beam smart-selection antenna array system has been developed after years of exhaustive research by the top-notch RF team of leading scientists in microwave and Wi-Fi industry. The technology merges the LTE base station antenna technologies into Wi-Fi transmission.

The company off late also announced Redington, the biggest supply Chain Solution Provider in emerging markets as its distributor in India. The alliance enabled AXILSPOT to reach out to unexplored markets in India and help businesses with its state of the art wireless networking solutions. The alliance enabled AXILSPOT to penetrate unexplored markets in India and help organisations with its cutting-edge wireless networking solutions.

AXILSPOT is a Solution Partner and System Integrator focused brand which emphasizes on partner margins and promises partner profitability. AXILSPOT offers an exclusive warranty up to 5 years.

AXILSPOT Product Line-Up:

DORADO – Featuring Multiservice In wall series and Integrated Antenna Ceiling Series. Both the series offer a host of In-wall Access Points and Integrated Antenna Ceiling Access Points.

SEAL – Featuring Outdoor Bridge Series and Outdoor Access Point Series with Point to Point Wireless Bridge and Wave 2 Access Point.

MOBULA – Featuring App Management Platform, Windows Management Platform and Enterprise WLAN Management Platform.

Switches – The Range of POE, Non-POE, Managed, Unmanaged, L2, L2+ and L3 Switches.