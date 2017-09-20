According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the HVAC insulation market looks good with opportunities in the residential and non-residential segments. The global HVAC insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are the growth in HVAC system and government regulations to increase energy efficiency.

In this market, fiberglass, plastic foam, and stone wool are the major materials used as insulation for HVAC. Lucintel forecast that the fiberglass material segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to its easy availability, environment friendly, and better flame retardants properties. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel predicts that duct component segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the HVAC insulation market, residential end use segment is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Growth in demand for HVAC system and increasing awareness of energy efficiency are the major factors which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to continuous growth in residential and commercial building construction activities; this is particularly true in China and India, where HVAC insulation demand has had marked increases.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness good growth over the forecast period because of increasing awareness related to energy efficiency to reduce energy cost.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to enhance fire retardant properties and to improve environmentally friendly insulation.

The emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing demand for high-temperature insulation and the growing use of eco-friendly materials. Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, and Johns Manville are among the major suppliers of HVAC insulation. Some of these companies are also pursuing mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives for driving growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global HVAC insulation market by material, end use, component, and region and has written a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global HVAC Insulation Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy because it provides comprehensive data and analysis of trends, key drivers, and directions.

By Material [Volume (M lbs. / Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Fiberglass

• Plastic Foam

• Stone Wool

• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs. / Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Residential

• Healthcare and Institutional

• Manufacturing and Industrial

• Office

• Retail

• Others

By Component [Volume (M lbs. / Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Ducts

• Pipes

By Region [Volume (M lbs. / Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 179-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

