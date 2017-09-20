The developer team of the German-French software producer CoreTechnologie has adapted the data conversion software 3D_Evolution to the latest trends in CAx and Industry 4.0 and implemented clever innovations.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Version 4.1 of the Simplifier module of the conversion software 3D_Evolution serves the requirements of digitization trends such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). The unique module generates in seconds an envelope geometry from detailed CAD models for knowhow protection. With a new FBX interface the CAD models from all common formats are extremely reduced and stored in the VR and AR standard. The number of polygons can be decimated by 90 percent and more, so that large models can now be displayed quickly in augmented reality glasses.

Additive Manufacturing

The megatrend of additive manufacturing will be updated with the actual software version under the new 3MF and AMF formats. In addition, CoreTechnologie is working on the next major release of its tools on the next generation of a revolutionary additive manufacturing software.

On the Pulse of Time

With the latest version of the successful data conversion software 3D_Evolution, which is now used by more than 500 leading companies around the world, the innovative software company continues for the successes of recent years. The latest formats, such as CATIA V5 R27, CATIA V6, NX 11 and JT 10.2 as well as the new standard of the aerospace industry STEP AP242 are supported for the loss-free conversion between all current systems. CoreTechnologie provides three to four new versions and service packs per year to ensure that the updates are always available promptly and usually well before the update cycles in the industry.

For further information, please visit www.coretechnologie.com.

+++