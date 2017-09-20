See3CAM_CU20 – Full HD High Dynamic Range Custom Lens Fixed focus USB 3.1 Gen 1 Camera based on AR0230 CMOS Sensor and ISP from ON Semiconductor™

ST. LOUIS and CHENNAI, India – Sep 19, 2017 – e-con Systems Inc., a leading embedded camera solution company, today announced the launch of See3CAM_CU20, High Dynamic Range(HDR) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Camera. See3CAM_CU20 is based on the 1/2.7-inch AR0230AT CMOS image sensor from ON Semiconductor™. The See3CAM_CU20 is provided with the S-mount (M12) lens holder that enables customers to choose a lens of their choice. The See3CAM_CU20 streams Full HD at 30fps and HD @ 30fps over USB 3.0 in compressed UYVY format.

See3CAM_CU20 is ideal for customer applications where wide temperature range and high dynamic range(HDR) is essential. See3CAM_CU20 can capture stunning videos where the light to dark ratio in a scene is wide. It is perfect camera for indoor/outdoor surveillance, industrial automation, drones, kiosks and video conferencing. Its stunning low light capability and HDR feature makes this camera very special compared to other HD cameras.

Another salient feature of See3CAM_CU20 is ultralow light sensitivity. The See3CAM_CU20 can capture decent images less than .5 lux. Thanks to the 4 V/lux sensitivity of AR0230AT. The wait is over for the customers who are looking for a Full HD HDR camera to support extreme temperature ranges. The operating temperature of See3CAM_CU20 is -40 to 85 °C.

Fig-1: See3CAM_CU20, Full HD HDR Custom Lens USB 3.1 Gen 1 Camera

“The See3CAM_CU20 is e-con’s latest USB UVC camera that features Wide Dynamic Range and excellent low light performance. This camera will be ideally suited for outdoor surveillance, kiosks and drones where low light performance and wide dynamic range are critical requirements” said Ashok Babu, President of e-con Systems Inc.

See3CAM_CU20 houses a high-performance Image Signal Processor chip (ISP) that performs all the Auto functions (Auto White Balance, Auto Exposure control) in addition to complete image signal processing pipeline that provides best-in-class images and video.

Sample Application

e-con Systems provides sample Windows applications, e-CAMView and Linux application, QtCAM that uses the standard UVC protocol to access the camera controls. The e-CAMView, a DirectShow based image viewer application from e-con Systems enables controls such as Gain, Exposure, Saturation, Brightness, Contrast and various other controls. Region of interest based Auto focus and Auto exposure is enabled through extension unit. The extension unit also enables to control Quality factor of MJEG streaming, Burst mode, iHDR, Scene mode, De-Noise and effects such as Sketch, Negative, Grayscale, etc. The Exposure time can be adjusted manually and noise reduction level can also adjust manually. QtCam – Open source Linux camera software application enables capturing and viewing video from devices supported by Linux UVC driver and also works with any V4L2 compatible device.

Availability

The See3CAM_CU20 is currently available for evaluation. Customers interested in evaluating the See3CAM_CU20 can order samples from e-con Systems’ online store.

For more information, please visit 2MP wide temperature range HDR USB 3.1 Gen 1 Camera. Also watch See3CAM_CU20 HDR demo video at and lowlight demo video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amV0GcEoros

Customization

Customers interested in customizing See3CAM_CU20 can contact camerasolutions@e-consystems.com for any customization and additional features.

About See3CAM

See3CAM is a series of UVC compliant USB 3.1 Gen 1 (formerly USB 3.0) Cameras from e-con Systems that are “plug and play” on Windows and Linux. See3CAM USB 3.0 Camera does not require additional device drivers and work with the standard Windows (DirectShow) and Linux (V4L2) software.

The See3CAM’s USB 3.1 Gen 1 (formerly USB 3.0) SuperSpeed connectivity enables it to capture images 1080p (Full HD) up to 60fps. These simple and cost-effective USB 3.1 Gen 1 (formerly USB 3.0) Camera series solves the problem of implementing high quality video and image capture in applications such as Machine vision, barcode detection on moving objects and object tracking. e-con Systems provides customization services around these cameras to meet specific customer requirements. See3CAM are also backward compatible with USB 2.0 host.

For more information, please visit https://www.e-consystems.com/See3CAM-USB-3-Camera.asp