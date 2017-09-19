Overview of the EDM 700 System

The Engine Data management 700 system is one of the accurate and advanced piston engine- monitoring devices in the market. The EDM 700 System uses latest microprocessor technology to monitor up to 24 critical parameters in any at a speed of four times per second in line with thermocouple having an accuracy of more than 0.1 percent or of 2 F.

The EDM 700 System is capable of collecting data and displaying it in a more useful manner. It is used for monitoring voltages and temperatures, adjusting air/fuel mixture and diagnosing engine malfunctions.

The EDM 700 System is also capable of displaying temperature in an analog format and digitally. The EGT which is based on probes that are located adjacent to the exhaust outlet for the TIT probe and each cylinder. In case it is installed, it is located next to a turbo charger. It is not a must for the probes to be collocated with the main probes; hence EDM 700 System may not be at a point of indicating the same as that of aircraft primary instruments.

1. Features of the EDM 700 System

The essential and optional features of the EDM 700 System are as follows;-

• Has a data retrieval software

• Has Fast response probes

• Ability to record and store data more than 20 hours.

• It shows both leaned temperature at peak and below peak

• Has a battery voltage having an alarm

• Automatic scanning and hands-free (primary only)

• Normalize view

• 24 standby programmable alarm limits

• All programming is conducted from the front panel

• Shock cooling is taken care of on every cylinder

• EGTs is constant to 1 degrees Fahrenheit

• DIF is low to high EGT and having an alarm

• Post-flight data retrieval

• Index rate is user selectable

• It has a MAP

• FAA that is necessary for primary temperatures instruments

• It has an RPM Sensor

• Carburetor temperature

• Oil temperature

• Alarm of low fuel quantity

• Fuel Flow Instruments

• Outside temperature

• Alarm of low fuel time

2. Technical specifications

o EGT Probes 5050 MM-111 of 2.0 0z, each/ 0.13lbs

o MAP and RPM of 1.5 oz., each/.09 lbs.

o CHT probe 5050 of 1.5 oz., each/ 0.09 lbs.

o TSO C43b, Temperature Indicator, EGT-701 of 14.5 oz. / 0.9lbs

o Wire P.N. WK,-24 Harness 8 ft. of 14.0 oz. each/ 0.9 lbs.

o FAA of DO-160C, TSO-C343B, DO-178B Level C and STC, SA 2586 NM

o Display Size of 2-1/4” in the panel mount, 7.5” deep and optional 3-1/8” display

o Serial Data recording

o Power connector

o Volts

o Span

o 6 probes or EGT 4

o 6 probes or CHT 4

o Shock cooling

o EZTrends

o CHT/EGT Harness

