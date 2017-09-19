For Immediate Release Contact: Tom Andrews, 415/479-3800

WANTED: BACHELORS WHO ARE YOUNGER, SHORTER, POORER, LESS-EDUCATED, AND SHY

Single men who are the polar opposites of Donald Trump are invited to meet single women at upcoming parties throughout America: San Francisco on September 23; Rohnert Park on October 15; San Diego on October 20; Los Angeles on October 21; followed by parties in November on the East Coast (New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.).

President Trump has five qualities that most women prefer in a romantic partner: Older (he is 71), Taller (he is 6’3”), Wealthier (he is a billionaire), Well-Educated (he “went to the finest schools”), and Dominant Alpha Male. Unfortunately, they often wind up with narcissistic womanizers like Donald Trump.

Rich Gosse, in his new book, The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love (Marin Publications: August, 2017) recommends women seek the opposite: bachelors who are Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy. And, most of all, they must be Faithful.

The parties are organized by www.SinglesAgainstTrump.com, a division of The Society of Single Professionals, the world's largest non-profit singles organization. Rich Gosse is the chairman. He is also Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. He is the author of 8 previous books on dating, including Singles Guide to America, You CAN Hurry Love, and A Good Man is EASY to Find.

