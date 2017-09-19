About Tissot T-Race:

Be it a race on the fashion avenue or on the tarmac, the T-Race and its winning performances are almost legendary. Its design details owing to the racing bikes and a style as dynamic as the engines driving these beasts, the T-Race along with its dose of lively color schemes has already made its mark in the fashion fast-lane.

What’s so good about it?

You’ll love everything about the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch, especially the flexibility it brings about wearing. Mountain biking or a casual gathering, the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch offers precision, stellar functionality and a casual style all in the same package.

What’s in there?

Stainless steel, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and a strong silicon strap get together to create a sturdy and durable piece that runs on the Swiss-made ETA Caliber G15.211 quartz movement. The luminous hands and index hour markers; the sub-dials and especially, the red central seconds-hand all create an eye-catching contrast, which is further enhanced by the bright orange silicone strap. The two chronograph sub-dials display a 30-minutes counter and tenths of a second while the lowermost sub-dial denotes the advancements of the regular seconds. The chronograph mechanism is meant to time the most challenging speeds and the silicone strap with stainless steel clasp ensures a firm grip on the wrist to prevent the watch from flying off the most vigorous of activities.

Where it comes from?

The Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch originated from the concepts that dominate the racetracks. The glamour and edginess in the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch comes from the sporty, dramatic design that clearly features elements designed after the racing bike parts. It’s a moderately high-end watch and Tissot has a large presence in this particular market sector, which means, the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch will endure and function flawlessly for a long time.

What to expect?

The Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch is the result of a few outstanding factors (features, functions, construction and materials) that enables it to handle harsh, rough usage along with prolonged water exposures with ease. So swimming, bathing or snorkelling or even scuba diving (till 300 feet) is no big deal for the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch. However, the Montre Tissot T-Lady Women’s Watch shall be enjoyed the most by those into high-speed activities, like automobile racing. The sapphire crystal offers superior scratch resistance and also provides a clear view of the dial, which makes it amazingly easy reading the data on the dial.

Final thoughts

As far as the appearance of the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Women’s Watch goes, it is pleasantly unusual if compared to a usual ladies’ watch, but then again, the Montre Tissot T-Lady Cera Chronograph Women’s Watch is not meant for the usual woman but the active, go-getting type, always driven by ambition. Let’s say it’s just the way Tissot’s likes honoring woman power.

