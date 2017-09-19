The Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch is one of its latest and lightest collections and uses bi-material construction, punching max fun on the clock. It is fusion-fashion – the sleek and sporty kind that the Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch portrays.

Swatch churns out new designs and related brilliances quiet regularly, so their inventory is larger than any other Swiss watch maker. The Swatch Irony XLite collection is their 2015 introduction in the category of fun and affordable gifts. The Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch is going to hit even the most high-end watch lovers. Its unique benefit is: That it’s inexpensive is not detectable. The aluminum gives it a different charm, for it doesn’t tarnish and change color. The plastic is a dense and hard variety that’s anything but cheap.

The Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch is a part of the lightweight trend Swatch began experimenting with Aluminum. The result is this tough aluminum case with panels and inserts created with dense, hard and heavy plastic.

Aluminum happens to be Swatch’s next choice in material for inexpensive watches after plastic; stainless steel reserved for the higher-end models. The aluminum looks futuristic – which is pretty cool – has less weight to it – hence the XLite name – and immune to shocks and bumps quite a bit. So, Swatch’s prime objective fulfills with the Irony XLite. Their focus on staying light-weight in contemporary color combinations without flinching from familiar designs has been a success!

The Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch displays light playfulness, making it both modern and attractive to look at. How much ever abstract one might find the design of the Swatch Watch, it retains the core elements of the chronograph, like the 3-eyed dial.

The Swatch Irony Xlite Black Energy Chorongraph Quartz YYS4000AG Men’s Watch is the favorite chronograph model from the collection; for the money, it is cool. It contains a Swiss quartz movement. There are small, but precisely-done details on the dial, with an almost-invisible round date window. It keeps from breaking the continuity as a squared cutout would.

The Swatch Irony Wealthy Star Quartz Men’s Watch is a rugged timepiece that wouldn’t look out of place on a regular college day or when out for an educational excursion. For light trekking and recreational sports, the X’Lite is a fantastic choice. It is no polymer composite that’s spiked with carbon fiber, yet much lighter than steel and hard enough to bump off largely the dent or scratch-causing elements. Have fun, then.

