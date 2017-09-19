Hamburg, 19. September 2017. The IT consultancy companies AKQUINET and TIQ solutions have developed a new three-day intensive training curriculum for Qlik Sense developers. With Qlik Sense, users can easily create flexible, interactive visualizations and make meaningful decisions. The offering will provide four focused, independent tracks presented in interactive groups of ten or less. The course premiers from November 27th-29th at the Resort Schwielowsee near Berlin and will be offered on an ongoing basis as annual Qlik Sense Developer Summit.

According to Konrad Mattheis, Managing Director of AKQUINET and Qlik Luminary 2017, “we specifically solicited feedback from Qlik Sense developers about their thematic interests, organisational wishes and criticism of existing training offerings and took heed of this input during course conceptualization. We have been and continue to be in an ongoing dialogue with the community regarding topics, speakers and course content to help us provide an experience that dives deeper into the Qlik “sphere” than ever before.”

This year ‘s kick-off event will focus on the following topics:

– Advanced Analytics

– Advanced Extension Development

– Advanced Scripting

– Qlik Sense Security

The parallel sessions will be led by the current Qlik Luminaries Konrad Mattheis (AKQUINET) and Ralf Becher (TIQ Solutions) as well as AKQUINET Solution Architects Alexander Nagler and Robert Weber. All speakers will be available to attendees during evening “jam sessions” for further dialogue regarding the Qlik Sense universe.

Further information about the event may be found at http://www.sensedeepdive.com