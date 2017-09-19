Macroland Consulting, a comprehensive platform that provides information and deals on real estate to empower consumers in making the apt choice. Macroland Consulting was floated in October 2016 with an aim to be a thought leader in the realm of real estate. Headquartered at Noida with branch offices at Delhi and Ghaziabad, Macroland Consulting focuses on keeping a perfectionist approach while catering to clients.

Properties are more than mere investments as they are attached to expectations, emotions and future plans. Keeping this in mind, Macroland Consultancy strives to utilize knowledge and expertise clubbed with an innovative approach, in creating more smiles amongst ever-increasing happy and satisfied customers.

Macroland Consulting is a customer oriented organization which delivers the right piece of information, guidance and advice. The organization selectively screens builder’s profile, through their exclusive in-house team, which serves the intrinsic needs of the real estate market. In a tryst to create a transparent and empowering experience for home seekers to bank on, Macroland Consulting chooses to enshrine a customer-centric approach by building a bankable support system of practices that makes the difficult task of house hunting much easy.

Mr. Ravi Goel, CEO and Founder of Macroland Consulting says, “At Macroland Consulting, the sanctity of ethos and values are cherished to highlight the importance of satisfied customers in today’s business environment. Our efforts are to create an environment that provides the right wisdom and value for customers, this is helping us to emerge as the most preferred consultancy service for real estate. Macroland Consulting helps its consumers with only real estate centric help and advice, we also provide financial advice to the to make their financial struggle simpler after finalising the house”

The goal is to be the one-stop-shop for all real estate needs, right from buying, selling, and collaboration to leasing with a global presence. Hence, expansion of offices is on the cards.

About Macroland Consulting

Macroland consulting, a brain child of Mr. Ravi Goel is a comprehensive platform providing deals and information around real estate sector. Macroland Consulting solves queries regarding residential, commercial real estate.

Macroland Consulting was floated in October 2016 with an aim to be a thought leader in the realm of real estate. Headquartered at Noida with branch offices at Delhi and Ghaziabad, Macroland Consulting focuses on keeping a perfectionist approach while catering to clients.