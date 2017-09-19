KGK Group was announced as JNA Award 2017 recipient in the sixth annual JNA Awards for the category ‘Manufacturer of the Year-Jewellery’. Mr. Navrattan Kothari, Patriarch, KGK Group and Mr. Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group received the coveted award at the gala event held at the InterContinental, Hong Kong.

This year, close to 100 highly qualified entries from 13 countries and regions were received.Thirty-five Honourees or shortlisted candidates that serve as shining examples of the best that the gemstone and jewellery sector has to offer were proudly recognised while Eighteen Award Recipients across 10 categories were revealed in an exclusive ceremony attended by key industry decision-makers and influencers

Organised by JNA (Jewellery News Asia), the JNA Awards champions best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone community by recognising and promoting companies and individuals that demonstrate brilliant leadership, innovative thinking, and successful sustainable and socially responsible strategies.

Mr. Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group said: “I would like to thank JNA for crafting a wonderful platform that recognizes innovation and excellence in jewellery and gemstone industry. I feel privileged to be a part of an extravaganza along with the experts of the jewellery industry and receive this prestigious award. Change is constant and at KGK we passionately adapt changes by constantly investing in technology and innovation. KGK’s management and its team is more like a set of entrepreneurs, each one working hard to attain newer heights and cumulatively augmenting KGK’s growth quotient. This award is in fact recognition to the skills and talent nurtured by KGK to deliver above and beyond ordinary.”

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, commented, “Our Honouree companies and individuals this year have all demonstrated extraordinary leadership, and serve as brilliant examples of what can be achieved if one is bold enough to break new and innovative grounds. Every single company or individual who participated in this year’s Awards has shown the core values that make our industry great, and for that, they truly deserve our most heartfelt congratulations.”

Judging panel expressed “KGK Group, a multinational corporation involved in the mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery, has mastered the art of balancing its business. Because of its vertically integrated mines-to-retail operations model, KGK made a distinct mark in the gemstone and jewellery industry by offering competitive advantages. It invests heavily on technology and innovation to meet its promise of providing high quality and value, and fast-delivery cycles to customers. KGK’s fully digitised design and manufacturing processes have helped create a seamless flow of production from the use of 3D CAD/CAM tools and laser cutting, soldering and setting, to fire assay testing and pressure setting. Its creative team, composed of talented jewellers, follows a technical workflow that involves customised designs.”

Notes for Editors:

1. About JNA (www.jewellerynewsasia.com)

JNA is the organiser of the JNA Awards and is the flagship publication of UBM Asia’s Jewellery Group. First published in 1983, the title is the leader in providing up-to-date international jewellery trade news with an Asian insight. It features original, in-depth reports by experienced journalists covering the latest developments in the diamond, pearl, coloured gemstone, jewellery manufacturing, and equipment and supplies sectors.

2. About KGK

The KGK Group, was founded by Shri Kesrimal Ji and Shri Ghisilal Ji Kothari of Jaipur (India) in 1905, with a humble task of trading gemstones between Indian and Burma. With a global presence across 19 countries today, the group has evolved as one of the most preferred brand in the Gems & Jewellery realm today. KGK has emerged as one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distributing coloured stones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. The bond with the patrons is strengthened with every passing year and stronger presence has been established in almost every commercial centre in the world. Now spearheaded by the Chairman, Mr. Navrattan Kothari, the company is poised to scale greater heights of success.

The KGK Group, a privately held global multinational houses a resilient team of 12000 members with operations & offices active in Asia, Australia, North & South America, Europe and Africa. With years of hard work and fore vision, it has achieved the vertically integrated standing of mines-to-brands in gems & jewellery industry. Currently, KGK Group has robust manufacturing units in over seven countries with marketing offices across the globe. Having achieved impeccable specialisation in gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a hundred years, the group has recently diversified into real estate as well.