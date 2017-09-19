The president of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was interviewed on the ‘Fórum de Joc’ programme for 8tv, and he highlighted Lionel Messi’s commitment to the club and the good moment that the team find themselves in. “Leo’s commitment to Barça is total. His father has signed the renewal and, therefore, the only thing left to do is to take the photograph.”

Bartomeu also referred to the symbolic placement of the first stone of the Johan Cruyff Stadium. “It was a very emotional moment that we were able to experience with Johan Cruyff’s family, and is the first step towards completing the Espai Barça project.”

Source