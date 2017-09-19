Remarkable Flute recital by Pandit Rajendra Prasanna & Soulful vocal recital by Padmashree Pandit Venkatesh Kumar mark the opening day of 5th Annual Guru M.L. Koser Music & Dance festival 2017

Pracheen Kala Kendra, the premier organization dedicated to the promotion, preservation and dissemination of Indian classical art and culture with a Pan- India witnessed an incredible vocal recital by distinguished and prominent Vocalist Venkatesh Kumar and a melodious flute recital by Pt. Rajinder Prasanna at Stein Auditorium , India habitat Centre here today. The musical event went on to a majestic melodic experience after the Chief Guest Shri Inderjeet S. Grover, Deputy Director, Education , NDMC, New Delhi and Guest of Honor Sh. Ajay Gupta Programme Executive, NZCC along with Mrs. Shobha Koser, Registrar, and Sh. Sajal Koser, Secretary of the Kendra lighted the traditional lamp.

Born in family of musicians , Venkatesh is an Indian Hindustani classical vocalist with vivacious classical singing style. He is also popular for his rendition of devotional songs composed by the Haridasa. Venkatesh Kumar learnt Hindustani vocal in the Gwalior and Kirana styles under Gawai. Kumar blends these styles effortlessly in his presentations, though he admits to influences beyond these gharanas, chief among them being Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of the Patiala gharana. He has featured in many National musical programs, and has been an “A” grade Artist of All India Radio since 1988 . Prof. Venkatesh Kumar is gifted with a mellifluous, voice rich in tradition and deep in devotion. His vast experience and deep-rooted commitment has made him a name to reckon with. He has performed at all major music festivals in India and abroad . He is also receiver of many prestigious awards.

Pt. Rajendra Prasanna hails from the renowned “Benaras Gharana” and is a master of flute & shehnai. He was groomed by his grand-father Pandit. Gauri Shankar and father Pandit Raghunath Prasanna, who was the first to introduce the flute in Prasanna family. He was also guided by his uncles Pt. Bholanath Prasanna and late Pt. Vishnu Prasanna. One can see the use of “Gayaki ang” in his renditions. Pandit Rajendra Prasanna was also fortunate to have received the blessings of Thumri Samrat Pt. Mahadev Prasad Mishra of Varanasi, Padmashree Ustad Hafeez Ahmed Khan and Ustad Sarfaraz Hussain Khan (both of Rampur Seheswan Gharana.)

Pt. Rajendra Prasanna is known for the unique blend of fluency and melody in his recitals. He is honored with many prestigious awards .He performed at many European and Asian . Pt. Rajendra Prasanna has been a “TOP” grade artist with the All India Radio. He took part in the Akashwani Sangeet Sammelan, National Program of Music on Television. He is presently working with the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

Supported by his talented sons and disciples Rajesh Parsanna & Rishab Prasanna , the maestros presented raga Puriya Kalyan to perfection delineating the raga character through alaap and gats. He played the gayaki ang on flute as he doled out a Vilambit gat in Ek tal and a fast paced composition in drut lya and teen tal. Prasanna trios concluded the recital with dhun in Mishra Pilu amidst thunderous applause . He was well accompanied by Chandigarh’s young and talented tabla player Avirbhav Verma on Tabla.

After this melodic performance Kumar opened up the recital with Maru VIhag bandish “Man mein raho mora jiyra” Then he moved on to present one bandish Rasik “Rasiya ho na jan re” . Hon’ble Chief Guest, Guest of Honor, Mrs. Shobha Koser and Sh. Sajal Koser honored the artists.

प. राजेन्द्र प्रसन्ना की मधुर बांसुरी एवं पदमश्री वेंकटेश कुमार के समधुर गायन से पांचवे गुरू एम एल कौसर फैस्टीवल का आगाज़

कला एवं संस्कृति के प्रचार एवं प्रसार को समर्पित संस्था प्राचीन कला केन्द्र देश की ऐसी संस्था है जो भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत एवं कलाओं को संवारने, संजोने एवं विकसित करने का जटिल कार्य पिछले 60 वर्षों से निरंतर करता आ रहा है। शास्त्रीय कलाओं के प्रसार हेतु केन्द्र पिछले 5 दशकों से देश भर में विभिन्न संगीतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करता आ रहा है। पिछले 4 वर्षों से केन्द्र दिल्ली में अपने फाउंडर स्वर्गीय श्री एम एल कौसर की मधुर समृति में उपरोक्त समारोह का आयोजन करता आ रहा है।

इसी कड़ी के अन्तर्गत इस वर्ष भी केन्द्र ने देश के प्रसिद्ध कलाकारों को संजो कर इस समारोह को चार चाँद लगाए हैं। दो दिवसीय इस समारोह का आयोजन इडिया हैबीटेेट सैंटर के स्टेन सभागार में सांय 6ः30 बजे से किया गया। पहले दिन के मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में श्री इन्द्रजीत एस ग्रोवर, डिप्टी डायरैक्टर एजुकेशन एन डी एम सी दिल्ली व विशेष अतिथि अजय गुप्ता मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ़ कल्चर व संगीत आलोचिका मंजरी सिन्हा रहे.

कार्यक्रम की पहली प्रस्तुति दिल्ली के सुप्रसिद्ध बांसुरी वादक राजेन्द्र प्रसन्ना ने दी। जिसमें उनके सुपुत्रोें एवं शागिर्द राजेष प्रसन्ना एवं ऋषभ प्रसन्ना में भी उनका साथ दिया। प. राजेन्द्र प्रसन्ना बनारस घराने के मशहूर बांसुरी वादक है जिन्होने अपने दादा प. गौरी शंकर एवं पिता प. रघुराथ प्रसन्ना से प्रारभिक षिक्षा ली। इसके बाद ठुमरी सम्राट प. महादेव प्रसाद मिश्रा, पदमश्री उस्ताद हफीज अहमद खां एवं उस्ताद सरफराज हुसैन खां से भी बांसुरी वादन की षिक्षा ली प्रसन्ना ।प्त् के ‘ए’ ग्रेड कलाकार है। इन्होने देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी अपनी प्रस्तुतियां दी है’ और इन्हें कई सम्मान भी प्राप्त हो चुके है।

दूसरी तरफ प. वेंकटेश प्रसाद का जन्म एक संगीतिक परिवार में हुआ। एक सधी हुई आवाज से नवाजे वेकटेषं ने गवालियर और किराना घराने की गायकी के मिश्रण को संजो कर बहुत प्रषंसनीय प्रसन्तुतियां दी है। उनकी गायकी में पटियाला घराने के उस्ताद बड़े गुलाम अली खां साहिब का रंग भी नजर आता है। उन्होने देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी अपनी कला प्रतिभा का जादू बिखेरा है और देश के बहुत से सम्मान एवं अवार्ड उन्हें प्राप्त हुए हैं।

इस कार्यक्रम का आरंभ राजेन्द्र प्रसन्ना ने राग पूरीया कल्याण से किया। बनारस घराने से संम्बधित होने के कारण इनके वादन में गायकी आया। इन्होने विलम्बित एक ताल के बाद द्रुत तीन ताल में गत एवं झाले की सुंदर प्रस्तुति देकर दर्शकों को मन्त्र मुग्ध कर दिया। इन्होने अपने कायक्रम का समापन राग मिश्र पीलू में एक धुन से किया। इनके साथ इनके पुत्र राजेष प्रसन्ना एवं ऋष्भ प्रसन्ना ने बांसुरी पर और चण्डीगढ़ के युवा तबलावादक आर्वीभाव ने तबले पर बखूबी संगत की।

इस मधुर प्रस्तुति के प्ष्चात प. वेंकटेष ने मंच संभाला। इन्होने अपने कार्यक्रम की शुरुवात राग मारु विहाग की बंदिश मन में रहो मोरा जियरा से की। इसके पश्चात उन्होंने रसिक की बंदिश रसिया हो न जान रे प्रस्तुत की जिसे दर्शकों ने खूब सराहा। इसके साथ तबले पर विनोद लेले एवं हारमोनियम पर विनय मिश्रा ने संगत करके कार्यक्रम को यादगारी बना दिया। मुख्य अतिथि