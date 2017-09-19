Dart Charger is a charging device which is used for charging laptop and smart phones. Dart chargers are said to be the smallest and lightest charging device for laptops. Further, dart chargers contain an inline 2.1A USB port and a removable & reversible 6 feet cable. Dart chargers are also equipped with overvoltage, overheating and overcurrent protections which is making it more acceptable among consumers. However, such chargers are currently available for almost every laptop brand users. It has more than 90% conversion efficiency. Dart chargers are a perfect solution for all the problems associated with convention pc laptop chargers which are generally oversized and heavy weight.

Market Size & Forecast

Global Dart Charger Market is envisioned to experience a remarkable growth during the forecast period i.e.2017-2014. Features of dart chargers include light weight and small size and better compatibility with other brand systems is expected to be the major factors which are likely to fuel the growth global dart charger market in near future.

In terms of region, global dart charger market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America region is expected to be the leading market of dart chargers due to presence of FinSix Corp. in California which is the leading manufacturers of dart chargers. Moreover, High adoption rate of new technology and high disposable income of the consumers are also some major factors which are likely to fuel the growth of dart charger market in this region.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific region is expected to experience huge demand for dart chargers in near future. Factors such as increasing disposable income of consumers, high population and increasing penetration of laptops, smart phones and their accessories are expected to be the key factors which are likely to propel the demand for dart chargers in this region. Furthermore, India, China and Japan are expected to be the dominating countries of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Additionally, Europe region is also projected to face remarkable demand for dart chargers during the forecast period due to presence of large number of pc laptops users coupled with increasing awareness towards new & advanced technology in this region.

Market Segmentation

The global dart charger market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

By Region

Global dart charger market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increasing penetration of laptops, smart phones and other technologies coupled with growing demand for their accessories are some major factors which are expected to be driving the growth of global dart charger market in near future. Dart charger is the world smallest and lightest charger of laptop and smartphones. Moreover, it is available with a number of interchangeable charging tips which are further used according to the different laptop brands. Such compatibility of dart chargers with laptops, phones and tablets is a major factor which is likely to fuel the growth of global dart charger market.

Further, increasing disposable income of the consumers growing affordability and their inclination towards advanced technology are some dynamic factors which are expected to be driving the growth of global dart charger market in near future. Additionally, dart chargers are available in different colors and their stylish look which is likely to make it more popular among consumers in near future.

However, high cost of dart charger is a major challenge to the growth of global dart charger market. Moreover, lack of awareness towards dart chargers among consumers is a major factor which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global dart charger market. Additionally, availability of similar functioning products in market is also restraining the growth of global dart charger market.

Key Players

The major players for dart charger market are as follows:

FinSix

Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of dart charger are mentioned below:

Samsung

Apple

L.G.

Dell

Acer

Asus

Lenovo

Microsoft

Sony

Toshiba

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global dart charger market is segmented as follows:

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

