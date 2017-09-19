Fintech Valley Vizag, the flagship initiative of Government of Andhra Pradesh today announced a two-day Blockchain Business Conference to be held on October 9th & 10th 2017 at Vizag. The conference marks the second leg of the Fintech Valley Vizag initiative that was started with the Fintech Spring Conference in March 2017. It will be a power-packed two-day expo that aims to connect decision makers from government bodies and the industry, working on Blockchain technologies to create business and investment opportunities for startups.

The conference will witness some high-profile keynote speakers and attendees such as Shri Chandrababu Naidu – Hon’ Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Lokesh Nara – Hon’ IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Gulshan Rai – Special Secretary, Cybersecurity – Prime Minister’s Advisory, Ravi Menon – Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ajay Sawhney – Secretary, MEITY, Ashok Vemuri – CEO, Conduent, Richard Kastelein – Founder, Blockchain News Loretta Joseph – Fintech Leader of the Year 2017, Australia amidst others.

Other highlights of the program include exclusive roundtables with senior executives from the themed industries providing insights and recommendations to policy makers around Blockchain Insurance & Banking, Blockchain Cyber Security, Blockchain & Cyber Security Blockchain Capacity Building and R&D and Blockchain Supply Chain & Logistics. It will also hold a challenge that will provide Blockchain startups from across the world get an opportunity to work on live use cases with the Fintech Valley partners and a chance to win up to INR 21 Lakhs.

50 startups from across the world will be showcasing their products/solutions in the domains of Fintech and Blockchain at the event. The delegates of the conference will have the unique opportunity to meet our high profile attendees from various industries which include banks, financial services, supply chain & logistics, central & other state governments and many more. A curated investor connect session will help delegates of the conference, especially startups, to meet investors & VCs to pitch their products and look for possible funding advice or funding itself. Fintech Valley VC partners will be available at the conference to have one on one pre-arranged meetings.

Shri Lokesh Nara – Hon’ IT Minister, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet said, “In a heavily regulated financial industry, the government plays an important role to shape the success of fintech in India. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a lead by focusing on Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Analytics, as its key strategy in FY17. Post demonetization, the traditionally cash-driven Indian economy has responded well to the ‘Fintech’ opportunity, primarily triggered by a surge in e-commerce, and smartphone penetration. India is transitioning into a dynamic ecosystem offering fintech start-ups a platform to potentially grow into billion dollar unicorns.”

“Apart from focusing on Blockchain in the financial services industry, the state of Andhra Pradesh has also identified two areas for Blockchain implementation within the government – Land Registry & Road Transport. Blockchain will play an integral part in e-governance. The state will be showcasing the proof of concepts implemented in these departments at the event along with global and national startups working on the same,” he added.

Mr. J A Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister – Govt. of AP. – ‎Government of Andhra Pradesh said, “India is witnessing a heightened interest in Blockchain Technology across sectors. Applications and collaborations in the Financial Industry sector specifically, has gained significant momentum; but we have yet to scratch the surface and achieve notable impact and transformation in the way we transact. The Blockchain Business Conference next month in Vizag brings together exclusive group of regional and international Blockchain experts, startups, corporates, leading FSI executives, regulators, entrepreneurs, policy makers and academics from around the world – who will explore Blockchain technologies, its applications and how it will impact the financial services industry.”