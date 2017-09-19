Whether you are looking for the next trip or a moment ago indoors, these 5 must have apps can improve the value of your tour.

All these apps will be your soul mate throughout your journey.

#1.Paytm: This app lets you carry all your fortune in your wallet without even making it heavy. It is one of the finest digital wallets to make payments while traveling. It is a user-friendly app that allows you to add your Credit/Debit cards and link your bank account to it. So travel cashless as it is accessible for Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile Phone, all you need is a working network.

#2 Airbnb: A vacation is supposed to be a fun and relaxing break from your everyday life, therefore choosing the right apartment/hotel. When going on vacation, it is your home away from home. Airbnb works on a simple matrix of renting a spare room, apartment or house from individual property owners across the world.Just about any sort of space someone might think to rent is available. Also, if you feeling like settling in for a month or two, or even longer, Airbnb is a great way to find a good rental.

#3. Rent It Bae: Why to spend enormous amount on buying clothing and accessories for your holidays when you can rent brands and labels without emptying your pocket from this brilliant app called RENT IT BAE. Flaunt backless chic short dresses at the beach or may be leather quilted jackets and heavy trench coats for the winter get away. Now you can ditch the blacks and browns and try multi colored leather jackets. Create that perfect vacation look for that perfect picture which will stay with you forever!

This app is quite handy which has an exclusive travel feature called ‘Rent A Trunk’ for your next travel, you just have to choose the number of products of your choice, number of days of travel and they will deliver it to your doorstep.

#4. Tripoto: Planning for the trip starts with a destination, of course! And most of the time this becomes the toughest task while one plans for a trip. This app helps you find out your dream destination to travel, with a list of popular and off beat places to visit in your journey! And if you are a lazy chap then they will even help you with the ready to go travel plan, customized as per your interest. All you have to do is to discover the wanderer inside and plan more and more such trips.

#5. Zoom Car: The last thing which keeps you apart from enjoying your vacations as means of transport in an unknown place! No matter how well you planned your trip but if you miss out at this point, your vacations will end up taking lifts from random people or to the worse, traveling hours to reach your next destination. Zoom car, yet another awesome app gives you the liberty to rent and ride a car of your choice while you explore places with a comfort to go onto roads of your choice.All you require is a valid driving license and a dream to travel!