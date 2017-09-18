WineOnline.ca, Canada’s premiere online destination for wine education, curation and home delivery, today announces that it has been nominated in the Pure Play of the Year category for the prestigious Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards, a program that recognizes innovation in online e-commerce offerings.

Launched in 2004, WineOnline.ca set out to make quality wines more accessible to wine lovers across Canada. Offering the best value and impeccable wines from the world’s greatest regions, WineOnline.ca not only provides home delivery, it curates top notch selections while educating customers through a variety of means including its beautifully crafted Vineyard Stories series.

Offering an experience like no other, WineOnline.ca provides wine lovers with the ability to skip the line and purchase exclusive wines not otherwise found at their local store while having it delivered free of charge when a case is ordered.

“WineOnline.ca is a service that can’t be beat,” says Aaron Bick, Founder, WineOnline.ca. “Customers who use our service quickly become repeat customers because there really is no other offering like ours on the market. Our selection can’t be found anywhere else, and having the best wines curated for you and delivered right to your doorstep just makes perfect sense.”

The Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Award finalists were selected by a panel of judges that includes Mohit Grover from Google Canada, Jan Gandhi from Facebook Canada, Jennifer Lee from Deloitte Canada, Amit Monga from CIBC World Markets Inc. and Stéphanie Aubin from Retail Council of Canada.

Winners of the Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards will be announced at a gala on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

About WineOnline.ca

Founded in 2006, WineOnline.ca provides an unmatched shopping experience by offering wine lovers the opportunity to purchase quality-focused wines not otherwise retailed in their province. By giving customers the ability to order wine and wine accessories from the comfort of their home as a gift or for themselves, WineOnline.ca has created an online service like no other. With educational tools, beautifully crafted videos, tasting notes and third party reviews, WineOnline.ca is your go-to destination for wines of all flavours and price ranges, all available at the push of a button.

SOURCE: WineOnline.ca

114-1 Wiltshire Avenue

Toronto, On M6N2V7

Canada

Toll Free: +1-877-714-WINE(9463)

Phone: +1-646-558-2638