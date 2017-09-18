The Curator Channel in collaboration with All Time Movies Pvt. Ltd.

presents

CIFA – Curator Intercollegiate Film Awards

India’s first Intercollegiate Short Film/ Video Competition, Mumbai 2017 spearheaded by Kranti Shanbhag Founder & Promoter of The Curator

Channel CIFA is an event with an exciting competitive opportunity which encourages the college going students to plan out a career in Creative Movie Making and enhance their inner talents which can be identified and nurtured by Industry Experts.

Over 300 individual students from 70+ colleges had registered themselves to enter CIFA & more than 70 short films, music videos and Ad films have been submitted.

CIFA Jury/ Panel- Deepak Tijori (Film Actor, Director & Producer); Imtiaz Punjabi (Film & TV Director & Writer); Zakir Hussain (Film Actor); Sudhanshu Pandey (Film Actor, Model & Composer); Vivek Mushran (Film & TV Actor); Manoj Santoshi (Screenwriter & Actor); Deepa Surana (Censor Board Member CBFC)

Special Guests- Sajid Wajid, Ashish Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey Shweta Khanduri, Mouu Mukherjee,

Guests: Sharanpreet Kaur ( Guru maa ), Tina Phillips ( Ek Aasta asi si ), Ritika Jagnani, Dimple Jhangiani, Shivranjani,

& many other eminent Bollywood & Television celebrities.

Partners- Bombay coffee House & Mii Secretary App

Kranti Shanbhag – Film Producer / Entrepreneur / Mentor started this project were he wanted to give a platform to college going student who pose the ability to showcase their talent in front of Bollywood celebrities. He is also a partner in ATM – “a All time movies Pvt. Ltd. “We at The Curator Channel follow a simple motto Reach Your Dreams. We believe in creating opportunities wherever possible and we aim to profile selected filmmakers and promote their films both before and after our festival”

CIFA awards took place on 16th Sept at Rangsharda Auditorium Mumbai which was categorized into 2 category of awards.

1. The Critics Choice Awards: Each film submitted was judged by a panel of well endowed and venerated judges, who individually have abundant industry experiences. Each of these films were judged in accordance to the following critics categories:

a. The Best Short Film – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner”.

b. The Best Cinematographer- A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner” .

c. The Best Director- A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner” .

d. The Best Screenplay Writer – – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner”.

e. The Best Editor – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner”.

f. The Best Lyricist – – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner”.

g. The Best Actor – – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner”.

i. The Best Ad Film – A nomination of 5 films will be selected, of which the best will be declared “The Winner” .

2. The People’s Choice Award- The film getting the maximum views on YouTube portal of The Curator Channel will be declared “The Winner”. The Winner gets a “Free Goa Trip” for 6 members of the winning team.

About The Curator Channel-

The Curator Channel is a platform for Independent Filmmakers to showcase their talents! The aim is to give the abundant budding talent of this country, an opportunity to express themselves, the idea is simple, a fair unbiased platform to allow the emerging best to showcase their talents and nurture it!