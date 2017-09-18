New Delhi, 15th September 2017: ChildFund India in partnership with TEDxDelhi brought together change makers, contrarians and activators to discuss ideas on the theme of “Art and Childhood” at TEDxDelhiSalon.

Great ideas have immense power to bring about change. Art in any form- literature, dance, painting and even sports when pursued with passion gives children access to unexplored vistas of their personalities, opening doors to a world of new perspectives and untapped opportunities. Unfortunately, children from the lowest strata of society needing access to alternative education methodologies the most, receive the least!

The event was an exploration of ideas in the field of child development from the perspectives of artists, pioneers, change makers, idea-tors and those children who have broken the boundaries that were holding them from progressing through the power of Art.

Eminent speakers at event included Ms. Stuti Kacker, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Ms. Suneeta Rao, Singer, Performer and Actress, Mr. Krishna Kumar B., Theatre Director and Fight Choreographer, Mr. Debasis Ghosh, Public Affairs Officer, Citi India and Mr. Dev P. Singh, Clay Artist and Entrepreneur. The talks were interspersed with high voltage hip hop performances by Delhi’s own Khatarnaak Hip-hop Collective.

Ms. Neelam Makhijani, Country Director and CEO of ChildFund India, a child development organization shared, “Lack of focus, direction, motivation, facilities and distraction often leads the children who are living in difficult conditions towards negativity. Engaging in Art helps in forming a perspective, providing sense of purpose, losing inhibitions, gain confidence as well as harnesses the potential and helps in incubating talent. Hence, toprovide a unique way to help children in times of transition and development, ChildFund India has incorporated Arts-based programs as alternative education methodology in itsstrategic design, through whichchildren can achieve their full potential, and become responsible and contributing citizens, hence breaking the generational cycle of poverty.”

The event was attended by selected executives from corporates, social sector, UN agencies, Institutes, government and passionate children from various backgrounds who through the ideas and interactions found access and encouragement to take action in this area of child development.

About ChildFund India

ChildFund India is part of ChildFund International, USA, a global child development and protection agency which operates in 25 countries and reaches more than 18 million children and their families globally. ChildFund India has been working in India since 1951 with child and youth centered program expertise and unique interventions that cater to the changing needs of children and youth. ChildFund India annually reaches nearly two million children, youth and families in the most hard-to-reach areas, through long-term partnerships. It works with over 6,000 communities throughout 14 States and two Union Territories in the country. ChildFund India’s interventions span from maternal-child health, early childhood development, education, as well as youth engagement and livelihoods, with a cross-cutting focus on child protection, gender equality, and emergency response/disaster risk management.

All of ChildFund’sprograms give equal importance to recreational activities as much they give to education. Over the years, ChildFund has realized that Arts plays a critical role in a child’s overall development. The child resource centers where children are encouraged to follow their dreams and projects like UNMUKT, where girls are being empowered and encouraged to pursue higher education through the medium of sports, are some examples of ChildFund India promoting recreational activities for overall development of a child.

Taking this thought forward, ChildFund wants to further explore the field of ‘Arts’ as an instrument to change lives of millions of children and youth. ChildFund believes as the first step is to start a conversation with a community of passionate people who can help spread the message.

About TEDxDelhi

TED is an international media organization which organizes and posts talks online for free distribution, under the slogan “ideas worth spreading”. TEDx is an international community that organizes TED-style events anywhere and everywhere — celebrating locally-driven ideas and elevating them to a global stage. TEDx events are produced independently of TED conferences, each event curates speakers on their own, but based on TED’s format and rules.

TEDxDelhi is a focused, intimate and relatable setting where people who are deeply interested in ideas that can define our future, change the way we think and have an impact on the world get together to share their brain-trust. It brings together creative and forward thinking young people from Delhi-NCR that are as fascinating and accomplished as the speakers themselves.