Savour the unexpected with Paired, our new menu of small plates accompanied by an unexpected recommendation for a fine beer and premium local wine. Inspired by global cuisine, worldwide tradition and local culture, Paired couples distinctive flavours to create unexpected taste sensations. Knowing the right beverages can enhance any food, our team carefully picked a selection of wines and beers to complement each unique small plate and accentuate its rich flavour.

Activate your taste buds. our small plates put a new spin on the classics with creative, imaginative and locally relevant dishes that pair perfectly with our beers and wine. The “Paired” concept blends ingredients together in new ways for guests. It pairs small plate snacks with recommendation from Sheraton Selects, introducing fun and exciting food pairings, which will offer our guests enriching and memorable culinary moments in our hotel

We challenge our guests to break the rules and dine differently. Savour the unexpected with Paired, our menu of expertly matched small plates, wines & beers. The Paired menu concept delights the palate and invites exploration