That’s a tough argument to hold. For, while some find a solid place in this particular category, others don’t. They win or fail upon how logical they feel when you view through the lens of buck-value. The power of design is never the single real value of watch-making; Seiko latched on it tightly.

So the Lord, as crafted by the inventors of both quartz wristwatch technology (Seiko Astron got the Caliber 35A in 1969, the first wristwatch movement) and the analog quartz chronograph (it was in 1983), has decades of experience packed into it. A high-performance machine disguised behind elegance, the Seiko Lord combines real values of traditional horology with refinement and strength.

There is something innately (or maybe, eerily) magical about the Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch. It defies all odds and beats the ‘big boys’ at their own game. However, today’s Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch collection is very much unlike the 1960s Seiko Lord Marvel – the story resembles that of David’s and Goliath’s.

The Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch has assigned itself to a race with accuracy. As an honest attempt, it has considered a string of factors (other than shock resistance and anti-magnetic properties) with the foremost criteria being the frequency at which the crystal oscillates. The Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch is technically superior.

There are no hairspring expansions and contractions or mainspring unwinding or the balance wheel twirling to generate and use power in the Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch. There is no see-through case back. There’s only a 7T92 quartz movement that splits seconds to their 1/20th division. Tracking longer time intervals (12 hours) is better with the 7T92. The Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch is an useful tool!

Every Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch echoes of an undivided focus from Seiko engineers perfecting the utilitarian art of time-telling that was away from massive billboards, proclaiming attainments beforehand. The visual excellence of every Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch reflects quietly in their individual details.

The Seiko Lord Watch collection is not of historical importance; not till now. But they are unpredictable contenders that could emerge as tops in the category, punching their way up.

It took Seiko all these years of experience to give the Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch collection its present form. Seiko’s decades of experience manifests through its way of matching high performance seamlessly to elegant, regal designs and chunky constructions. There are a few rare gems in the Seiko Lord Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch collection, which embody real values over time. Seiko’s watch making prowess of combining esthetic and technical details harmoniously shows through the Seiko Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch collection.