RETTEW is part of an initial agreement targeted to build a 160,000-gallon-per-day high-strength wastewater pretreatment facility, in partnership with the City of Lebanon, Indiana, PACE Energy, and Ken’s Foods Inc.

The treatment plant will process wastewater exclusively from Ken’s Foods, rather than sending the intensive liquid through the City of Lebanon’s wastewater treatment plant. The wastewater treatment processes will produce renewable energy in the form of natural gas, which will then be repurposed for regional use for compressed natural gas-fueled fleet vehicles.

PACE Energy, a New York City-based renewable energy investment firm, will own and operate the proposed project. The City of Lebanon will contract with PACE, who will use Paris-based Veolia North America for the long-term operations of the treatment facility.

“These private and public partners coming together to help keep the regional utility strong, businesses thriving, and build out needed renewable infrastructure shows the power of connecting,” says Alan Litt, PACE Energy, LLC President.

Lebanon City Mayor Matthew T. Gentry agreed.

“Forming this plan to benefit a local business as well as our own city’s infrastructure, and planning for the future of our utility demands with renewable energy is a great fit for our city’s needs,” he said.

RETTEW will design the wastewater treatment facility, oversee its renewable energy production, and act as the contractor for the project. Work is targeted to begin this fall, and be completed in late 2018.

“Improving the communities around us is part of RETTEW’s purpose. Working in tandem with PACE, the City of Lebanon, and Ken’s Foods, our partnership will benefit the entire region,” said RETTEW President and CEO Mark Lauriello.

RETTEW, ranked on Engineering News-Record’s 2017 list of top design firms, began providing civil engineering and surveying services in 1969. Today RETTEW has about 350 employees and nine offices located in Lancaster, Lehigh Valley, Mechanicsburg, Pittsburgh and Williamsport, Pa.; Uniontown, Ohio; Delhi, N.Y.; Bridgeport, W.V., and Denver, Colo. For more information on any of RETTEW’s services, please call 1-800-RETTEW-5 (1-800-738-8395) or visit www.rettew.com.