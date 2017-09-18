The Union Minister inaugurated ‘Annapoorna – World of Food India’ at Mumbai.

Mumbai, India, September 18th, 2017 — Inaugurating the 12th edition of ‘Annapoorna – World of Food India’ at Mumbai, Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister For Food Processing Industries said that food consumption patterns are now being driven by quality, health and convenience and Indian food companies need to upgrade technology to be competitive in the global markets as also focus on ready-to-eat food products.

The Union Minister was in Mumbai to inaugurate this major B2B platform for the Indian Food & Beverage market organized by Koelnmesse YA Tradefair Pvt Ltd. and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. Rashesh Shah, Senior Vice President, FICCI & CEO, Edelweiss Group, Shri Rajiv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion(DIPP), Govt. of India, Mr. Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), and Mr. Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador, European Union who shared their immense knowledge about the Food sector.

India is the World’s second largest producer of fruits and vegetables. Indian food and grocery market is the world’s sixth largest, with retail contributing 70 per cent of the sales. Food has also been one of the largest segments in India’s retail sector and is expected to reach US$ 894.98 billion by 2020

Being held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East from 14th – 16th September 2017, ANNAPOORNA WORLD OF FOOD features over 250 Exhibitors from 18 Countries and also has a European Union Pavilion alongwith a number of state government pavilions. Exhibitors at Annapoorna are showcasing a wide range of products and technologies including Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic Drinks, Bread and Baked Products, Conserves, Spices, Fine/Health/Baby Foods, Food Additives and Ingredients, Fish, Shellfish and Seafood, products, Frozen Food Products, Fruit and Vegetable Products, Grocery Products, Meat and Poultry, Milk, Dairy and Ice Cream Products, Raw Material, Rice and Rice Products, Sweets and Confectionery etc.

ANNAPOORNA WORLD OF FOOD has a series of supporting activities like a Seminar with eminent speakers from across the globe, Live cooking sessions, Wine tasting sessions by reputed institutes and Live demonstration of state-of-the-art food service equipment.

Indian States i.e. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat are showcasing their investible projects in the Food sector amongst the International delegates & investors. With the theme ” Jewels of India, Made in India, Made for World”, the Geographical Indications pavilion by Department of Industrial Policy & promotion(DIPP) was the attraction of the show wherein over 50 GI’s from across the nation are being showcased which include vast variety of products from all over the country.

This unique event is a must attend for professionals associated with Airlines, Bakeries, Cash & Carry Markets /Hypermarkets, Clubs and Resorts, Departmental Stores, Fast Food Chains, Food Caterers, Food Manufacturers, Food Service Institutions, Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Importers, Distributors, Wholesalers and Retailers, Packaging and Distribution Centers, Supermarkets, Grocery & Convenience Stores etc. Over 6000 decision makers are likely to visit this event over 3 days.

International Food Service India, India’s unique food service show for catering and retail technology is being held concurrently with Annapoorna, creating perfect synergy for both visitors and exhibitors. With an expected growth rate of over 25%, Indian fast food sector is attracting investments from leading global players who are looking for International standard food service & retail technology. For further details logon to http://www.worldoffoodindia.com or http://www.foodservice-india.com

