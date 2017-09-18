An Australian home is incomplete without an expanse of green lawn. But taking care of your lawn can take up time and effort. There’s more to lawn care than just mowing the grass. Feeding, weeding, watering and trimming are necessary for the health of your lawn. Neglect it and your lawn will get away from you in no time. Doing all this yourself is a challenge but, hiring lawn mowing services that also provide other services takes a load off your hands.

Lawn mowing services take care of your lawns, but if you’re maintaining it yourself, here are some great tips for improving the lawn:

• The Mowing Mantra: Trimming the grass to an appropriate level is the trick to a springy green carpet. Never cut more than a third of the grass blade, mowing it too low may ultimately damage the lawn. It is best to mow in the morning or late afternoon so that the lawn is not stressed due to the heat. Do not water the lawn immediately before or after mowing. Do not mow wet grass.

• Watering Tips: Water your lawn efficiently and effectively so that the grass can make the most of the moisture. Avoid watering in the evenings as the grass remains wet overnight inviting disease. The best time to water is early in the day. Using a timer-based sprinkler mechanism ensures optimum use of water resources and is great for the grass as well.

• Feed the grass: Fertilise the lawn using the appropriate fertiliser. Usually it is effective for about three months before you have to fertilise it again. Mulching the grass clippings is a great way to balance out the soil as the clippings break down into nutrient rich organic material which feeds the grass. You also need less fertiliser besides having Garden Maintenance Services that is resistant to pests and weeds.

• Soil Aeration: The lawn gets compacted due to foot traffic, making it difficult for the roots to spread and draw nutrients. Aeration of the soil is the only way to ensure that the soil is loose enough for the roots to penetrate. A small area can be aerated by digging around with a sturdy garden fork. Use a spiked roller for large lawns.

• Weed Control: If a few weeds begin to show up in the grass, the easiest way is to pull them out by hand. A severe weed infestation may take drastic measures to get it under control. Weed Control Services providers have some form of weed killer that does the job. However, a healthy and strong growth of the grass prevents weeds from taking over.

