As the internet continues to boom and more industries are moving online, it has become imperative to incorporate technology to improve a company’s efficiency. Automated systems are often capable of replacing salaried employees with far more output and fewer errors. It is not a stretch to say improved efficiency is tantamount to an increase in a company’s bottom line.

The benefits of well-executed automation upgrades are illustrated in the partnership between technology company KitelyTech and Alembic Pharmaceutical, a multinational pharmaceutical company.

KitelyTech developed custom clinical trial software to create and maintain patient records, simplify data recovery, and improve verification based on government and industry compliance measures.

“The automated management system meets all documentation requirements, expediting audits and supporting paper-free operations. KitelyTech’s impressive software competencies, rapid turnaround time, and accessibility continue to boost productivity,” write an Alembic manager.

KitelyTech was launched in 2009, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has 65 developers – all of whom specialize in one particular coding language – and has helped businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies improve processes. Core competencies include web design, web development, SEO services, custom software development, mobile application development, content writing, and branding.