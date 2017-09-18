Frst team player Ousmane Dembélé traveled on Monday morning to Helsinki, Finland, where he will undergo surgery to repair a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh. Dembélé was accompanied by team physician, Dr. Ricard Pruna. Dembélé will be operated on Tuesday by Dr. Sakari Orava. Following the surgery, the Club will provide a medical statement.